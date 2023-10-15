Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown scores TD on 27-yard catch-and-run

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- After missing the previous game with an abdominal injury, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned with authority in Tampa Bay, putting Detroit ahead 10-3 with a second quarter touchdown.

St. Brown caught a short pass from QB Jared Goff and sped across the opposite side of the field before diving into the end zone after being guided by a huge block by running back Craig Reynolds near the goal line.

After his touchdown, St. Brown had six receptions for 66 yards -- his most in a first half this season. His 50 yards after the catch are also his most in a game in 2023.

Goff threw a second touchdown pass in the third quarter, connecting with Jameson Williams on a 45-yard strike.