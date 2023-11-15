Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play again in 2023 after an MRI showed he needs to undergo shoulder surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Watson underwent testing after he was injured during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Along with a displaced fracture in his right shoulder, Watson also was diagnosed with a left high ankle sprain.

The Browns said Watson is expected to recover fully for the 2024 season.

After joining the Browns via trade and signing a record-breaking guaranteed deal in March 2022, Watson will have played in just 12 games over two seasons due to his suspension to start the 2022 season and multiple injuries this year.