Eric Karabell examines Will Levis' fantasy production recently and why he may not be worth playing next week. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be active and serve as the backup to starter Will Levis, according to coach Mike Vrabel.

The veteran quarterback orchestrated the scout team offense this week for Tennessee. Tannehill was listed as a full participant in practice this week after being limited twice last week in addition to missing a day.

"I'm still working my way trying to get back to 100 percent," Tannehill said Friday. "I'm able to move around and get work in at practice. I feel a lot better than the last few weeks."

Tannehill had a right high ankle sprain in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens in London and was replaced by second-year quarterback Malik Willis in the fourth quarter. He was in a walking boot during the Week 7 bye before walking on his own the following week. But Tannehill was unable to play in Weeks 8 and 9.

Willis becomes the No. 3 quarterback with Tannehill moving into the backup role.

Vrabel ruled out two starters in wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, along with reserve tackle Andre Dillard. Burks will miss his second game after suffering a concussion late in the fourth quarter of the Titans' Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Murphy-Bunting had a procedure on his right thumb that caused him to miss last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team. Dillard suffered a concussion against Tampa Bay.