Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. - Las Vegas Raiders edge usher Maxx Crosby has been listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee injury.

Crosby, who has not missed a defensive snap since the Raiders' blowout loss at the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22, or, five games ago, did not practice this week. It was the first time this season the two-time Pro Bowler missed a practice.

Crosby, who has 10.5 sacks, has played every snap in seven of Las Vegas' 11 games thus far.But Crosby, who has been dealing with a knee issue sinceWeek 2 and has only missed 13 snaps all season.