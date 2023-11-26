Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby plans to try to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs despite nursing a knee injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Crosby, who is officially listed as doubtful, has also been sick all week and didn't practice once, marking the first time this season the two-time Pro Bowler missed a practice. A source said, however, that Crosby has "a real chance to play, and wants to."

Crosby has been dealing with the knee injury since Week 2. He began pushing to play Saturday, even though the Raiders have a bye next week and some think it would be smart to take the two weeks to rest and recover.

Crosby, who has 10.5 sacks, has not missed a defensive snap since the Raiders' blowout loss at the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22. He has played every snap in seven of Las Vegas' 11 games this season.