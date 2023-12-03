        <
        >

          Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams scores on 19-yard touchdown run

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNDec 3, 2023, 08:54 PM
            Close
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          NEW ORLEANS -- The speed of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was on display Sunday when he scored on a 19-yard reverse in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

          Williams glided into the end zone -- punctuated by a huge dive to celebrate -- helping the Lions take a 33-21 lead with 14:07 remaining.

          Williams, the No. 12 draft pick in 2022, became the third Lions receiver to rush for a touchdown of 15 yards or more since 1990, joining Amon-Ra St. Brown (2022) and Calvin Johnson (2007).

          It was Williams' third total touchdown of the season.