Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams scores on 19-yard touchdown run

NEW ORLEANS -- The speed of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was on display Sunday when he scored on a 19-yard reverse in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

Williams glided into the end zone -- punctuated by a huge dive to celebrate -- helping the Lions take a 33-21 lead with 14:07 remaining.

Williams, the No. 12 draft pick in 2022, became the third Lions receiver to rush for a touchdown of 15 yards or more since 1990, joining Amon-Ra St. Brown (2022) and Calvin Johnson (2007).

It was Williams' third total touchdown of the season.