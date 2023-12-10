Chicago Bears' DJ Moore rushes for 16-yard touchdown

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore found a new way to reach the end zone on the opening drive in Week 14.

After the Detroit Lions lost the coin toss, it took the Bears just four plays to get into Detroit territory, aided by a 13-yard scramble from quarterback Justin Fields on third down. Once they reached the red zone, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy turned to an untapped part of his call sheet to present Detroit with an unscouted look.

Fields initially lined up in the backfield before motioning to Moore, who switched positions with his quarterback. Fields, who was flanked out wide, came in motion after Moore received the snap. The wide receiver faked a handoff to the quarterback and took the ball 16 yards for a touchdown.

Moore now has seven touchdowns on the season, matching a career high he reached in 2022 during his final season with the Carolina Panthers. This was the first rushing touchdown of his career.