BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year deal Thursday, ending his tenure on the practice squad.

Flacco's deal includes $4.05 million in incentives based on winning, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flacco is set to make $75,000 for each of the remaining four regular-season games he wins this season, per the source. If Cleveland makes the postseason, Flacco would also make $250,000 for a wild-card win, $500,000 for a divisional round win, $1 million for an AFC Championship Game win and $2 million for a Super Bowl win, the source said.

The Browns (8-5) currently are all alone as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Flacco has started the past two games for the Browns. He became just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw five touchdown passes in his first two games with a new team, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

On Sunday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Flacco would remain the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Flacco is the fourth quarterback to start for Cleveland this year, joining Deshaun Watson, PJ Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Browns signed Flacco in late November following the season-ending shoulder injury to Watson.

Flacco's deal expires after this season, when he will be a free agent again. Flacco said Thursday he wants to continue playing after this season but is focused on Sunday's upcoming game against the Chicago Bears.

Flacco, 38, didn't have an offer to play this season until the Browns called him. Because of that, the former Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens said this week it's "unbelievable" to be playing again.

"I'm just trying to stay in the moment," he said, "and be as grateful as possible and keep getting better."