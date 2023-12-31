'Motivated' Chase Young makes return to Washington with 49ers

Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The first season went as planned: defensive end Chase Young provided an immediate impact, helping the Washington Commanders win the NFC East and earning awards for his performance.

And then nothing else went as planned.

Young tore the ACL and ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee nine games into his second season. He couldn't return until the final three games of the season and then he was traded in October to the San Francisco 49ers. It was not the way in which this marriage was supposed to unfold.

Now, Young returns with the 49ers (11-4) to play at his former stadium against the Commanders (4-11), who will undergo likely staff changes following the regular season. Meanwhile, Young will prepare for a playoff game.

Even now, Washington doesn't like discussing the situation, opting to focus on other, more pertinent, matters. At the time of the trade, in which Washington received a third-round choice from the 49ers, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the move was "in the best interest of the team." They weren't going to commit long-term to Young -- a free agent after the season -- and multiple sources said the Commanders had grown tired of trying to get him to play within their system.

For Young, though, it has provided him an opportunity to have fun again. The 49ers are winning, while Washington hasn't won more than 10 games in the regular season since 1991 and went a combined 13-21 in games Young played.

"I could tell this was a motivated team," Young said. "I was motivated coming in, I'm still motivated. Everybody in here is still motivated. So, it helps when you're around guys I feel like are just like you. Motivated and trying to hunt. I feel like it just helps."

Young recorded five sacks in seven games with Washington; he has 2.5 in seven games with San Francisco. He had 38 pass rush wins with the Commanders, according to ESPN Stats & Information; he has 15 with the 49ers.

However, the rest of the 49ers' pass rush numbers have improved during Young's seven games. Before Young's arrival, San Francisco had 18 sacks and 90 quarterback pressures in eight games. Since Young joined them, the 49ers have had 27 sacks and 101 pressures.

Young was starting in Washington; he's a backup end in San Francisco.

Young's stats in seven games in San Francisco have been modest, but the 49ers' pass rush overall has shown marked improvement. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"I think he's had a great impact," San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I think he's played the run well. I think he's played the pass well. He's helped with the rotations, just keeping everyone out there effective and fresher. I'm real happy to have him."

There's less pressure on Young to perform out west than there was in his hometown. Here, Young was a face of the Washington franchise and someone the media wanted to interview each week. There, he's one of many name players and isn't as besieged by requests.

He also said in Washington, if the defense struggled, the scrutiny often would fall on the defensive line -- which, at the time, had four first-round picks. The Commanders now have only two, tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, after they traded Montez Sweat to Chicago on the same day they sent Young to the 49ers.

"I can just go out there," Young said. "Every game you lose isn't just on me or the D-line, per se. But I wouldn't say play freely but I can just go play without thinking if we lose this game that they're going to blame the D-line again.

"It's a team sport. A D-line in a game can only do but so much. I'm not saying guys weren't doing their job, but it takes all 11 to make it happen."

Washington has gone 1-6 since trading its defensive ends, though the defense was struggling long before those deals. The Commanders have recorded 13 sacks in those games, but nine occurred in one outing vs. the New York Giants. They have 65 pressures post-trade; they had 92 pre-trade.

But a big part of the deal was acknowledging they weren't going to re-sign both pending free agents. Rivera called it a "paradigm shift." Before owner Josh Harris bought the team in July, Rivera had said they wanted to get a deal done with Sweat. They were willing to see how Young fared and re-sign him if the season went well -- after failing to pick up his fifth-year option.

According to multiple sources, Sweat remains the player Washington had hoped to keep. But the organization determined the chance to grab the Bears' second-round pick made it worthwhile.

"It's really what we felt was in the best interest of our football team going forward," Rivera said at the time.

Meanwhile, Young said part of why he enjoys it in San Francisco is "the culture."

"We have a standard here," he said. "I feel like everybody tries to uphold that standard with everything they do: recovery, practice, and it's definitely contagious. And kind of the competitive thing. You see one of your teammates getting right and you might think, 'All right, I gotta get right even more.' I feel like that's that friendly competitive nature I feel like we all have to be great."

It wasn't the first time Young mentioned how much he likes San Francisco's culture. When asked about it this year, Rivera simply said, "I really appreciate who he is for us and who he was for us. Did some nice things and just wish him all the luck in San Francisco."

Young started his Washington career strong, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries -- including one for a touchdown vs. San Francisco. But he posted only 1.5 sacks in nine games before hurting his knee in 2021.

Pigskin Bracket Challenge Welcome to ESPN's new NFL playoff bracket game! $70K+ in prizes. FREE to play

"Nobody thought that those things would come up. So, that's the unfortunate part," Rivera said of the injuries.

But that rookie season hinted at more success.

"He had a great rookie year," said Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, a teammate of Young's at Ohio State, as well. "He got hurt and that slowed him up a little bit. You can't teach what he has: the size, the speed, the athleticism."

Young said this week that Sunday was just another game. But he's also returning to the place that drafted him, and where he starred in high school at DeMatha -- in the same county that is home to FedEx Field. His family was a staple at games and at training camp practices.

He'll face a Washington line without starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., out with a calf injury.

But while Young might play down the significance of playing at Washington, others know him better. Current teammate Nick Bosa said Young is "pretty hyped up about it and excited." Former teammate McLaurin isn't surprised.

"He's going to be excited for every game he plays, that energy he brings," McLaurin said. "I definitely know he'll be super juiced to be home and playing against his former team. He'll give it his best; our offensive line will try to make sure it doesn't happen."

49ers reporter Mick Wagoner contributed to this report.