          Gardner Minshew throws dime to Alec Pierce for 58-yard TD

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNDec 31, 2023, 07:35 PM
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.

          INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts went with a short-yardage lineup on their longest-yardage play of the game.

          Quarterback Gardner Minshew hit receiver Alec Pierce for a 58-yard touchdown with 3:53 left in the second quarter, giving the Colts a 14-3 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders.

          The Colts were facing a third-and-1 from their own 42-yard line and brought in a heavy personnel grouping. Top receiver Michael Pittman Jr. went to the sideline, leaving two tight ends and an eligible tackle in the game. Pierce was the lone wide receiver.

          After a quick play-action fake to running back Trey Sermon, Minshew dropped back and heaved a deep throw to Pierce, who got behind cornerback Amik Robertson on a post route. Pierce caught Minshew's pass in stride and fended off Robertson and Jack Jones on his way to the end zone.

          It was Pierce's second touchdown of the season.