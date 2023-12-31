Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Tyler Allgeier caught the shortest of passes -- and then turned it into a massive touchdown.

The second-year Atlanta Falcons running back took a screen pass 75 yards in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, helping to cut the Chicago lead to 14-7 in a one-play, 14-second, 75-yard drive.

The play was set up along the right side of the field with large downfield blocks by right guard Chris Lindstrom and receiver Scotty Miller. It allowed Allgeier to run along the right sideline and chug along for a touchdown, looking like he was running out of steam but kept outpacing Chicago's defenders.

It's the longest play of Allgeier's career -- and now gives Allgeier a career-best in receiving yards, all coming on one play.

The play is Atlanta's longest play from scrimmage this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. It's also the longest pass play of Heinicke's career.