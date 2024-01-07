Bijan Robinson turns short pass into 71-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson leaked out of the backfield, and his quarterback, Desmond Ridder, showed some patience.

Ridder then threw a swing pass to Robinson -- past the outstretched arms of Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor -- who ran 71 yards for a touchdown. This was the longest touch of Robinson's rookie season and the longest pass for Ridder this season. Robinson now has 1,419 yards from scrimmage -- including 461 yards receiving -- this season.

It's the second-longest play for Atlanta this season, just behind last week's Tyler Allgeier 75-yard screen pass for a touchdown.

The play gave Atlanta a 14-7 lead with 4:24 left in the first quarter.