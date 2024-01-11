Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jaire Alexander has dealt with three separate injuries this season, and only one of them occurred during a game.

The latest issue for the Green Bay Packers cornerback occurred Wednesday when he rolled an ankle during a half-speed practice. It could threaten his availability for Sunday's NFC wild-card playoff game at the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys.

"So, it was kind of a freak deal yesterday," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. "I mean, 'cause you guys saw we had mostly a jog-through and just, unfortunately [he] stepped on somebody's foot and rolled his ankle. I know he's doing everything he can to be available, and I'd say it's day-to-day and we thought it was best obviously today to have him not practice."

When asked if he's ever seen a player get injured in a jog-through, LaFleur said: "Well it's happened. It doesn't happen very regularly and it was just, it was a freaky deal. It's not like he was, I mean he was locked in, focused, doing everything we ask him to do and unfortunately just stepped on somebody's foot and it happened."

Alexander played in only seven games during the regular season.

He missed three games earlier this season because of a back injury that happened during a practice when he collided with practice squad quarterback Alex McGough, who was doubling as a scout-team safety.

He then missed six games because of the shoulder injury he sustained on Nov. 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. He also missed the Week 17 game after being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. He returned for last week's season finale against the Chicago Bears and played every defensive snap in the game that clinched the Packers' playoff berth.

Alexander did not speak to reporters on Thursday but he was seen in the locker room without a noticeable limp or any protective device on either of his ankles.

If the Packers don't have Alexander against the Cowboys' high-powered offense, they would like go back to Corey Ballentine, who has started six games this season and has more interceptions (one) than Alexander. Their other starting cornerback has been rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine (12 starts) with veteran Keisean Nixon as the slot corner.

The only two players other than Alexander who missed Thursday's practice were guard Elgton Jenkins (who was given a rest day) and running back AJ Dillon (stinger). All of their receivers -- including Romeo Doubs (who left Sunday's game with a chest injury that required a hospital visit) and Christian Watson (who missed the last five games with a hamstring injury) -- were on the field in at least a limited capacity.