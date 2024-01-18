Stephen A. Smith praises Lamar Jackson for breaking the "glass ceiling" in the NFL and creating opportunities for others. (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it's undecided whether tight end Mark Andrews will play in Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Andrews, who is officially listed as questionable, practiced this week for the first time since injuring his left ankle Nov. 16. He made a leaping grab in Tuesday's practice and was a full participant Wednesday.

"Mark is still up in the air," Harbaugh said after Thursday's practice.

Andrews has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target since they were both selected by Baltimore in the 2018 draft. Over the past five seasons, Andrews has been one of the league's most prolific tight ends, ranking in the top three with 347 receptions (second among tight ends), 4,305 yards receiving (third) and 37 touchdown catches (second).

The Ravens initially thought Andrews had suffered a season-ending injury but then gave him "an outside chance" to return for the playoffs. To speed up his recovery, Andrews brought a hyperbaric oxygen chamber into his house to use.

Asked what would be the deciding factor on whether he'll play Saturday, Andrews said, "It's how I feel at the end of the day. Just knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go. If I feel like I'm close but not there, [I'll] let these guys go and hopefully get [there] next weekend."

The Ravens have filled Andrews' void in the passing game. In six games without Andrews, backup tight end Isaiah Likely caught 21 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns.

Although it's possible Andrews will return Saturday, the Ravens will be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey. He didn't practice all week with a calf injury and was officially ruled out Thursday.

Ronald Darby, who has 95 career starts in the NFL, is expected to fill in for Humphrey.