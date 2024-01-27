Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Tight end Mark Andrews isn't the only Pro Bowl player returning for the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to play after missing the past two games with a calf injury, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. He could be used in a rotational role in the secondary, the source added.

Humphrey, a three-time Pro Bowl player, was officially listed as questionable but was a full participant in Friday's practice. Ronald Darby has filled in for Humphrey the past two games, making eight tackles and breaking up two passes.

This has been an injury-filled season for Humphrey, who has missed a career-high eight games this season with foot, hamstring and calf injuries. In 10 games, he has 26 tackles, 5 passes defensed and 1 interception.

Baltimore finished with the No. 6 pass defense in the NFL and hasn't allowed a 300-yard passer this season heading into its matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Ravens are entering the first home AFC Championship Game of their 28-year existence extremely healthy. In addition to Andrews (ankle) being activated off injured reserve, Baltimore had every player on its 53-man roster practicing Friday.