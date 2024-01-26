Scott Van Pelt makes his bets for Chiefs vs. Ravens and Lions vs. 49ers this weekend. (2:21)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was activated off injured reserve Friday, according to a source, providing a major boost to the AFC's No. 1 seed heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Andrews has been sidelined since injuring his left ankle during a 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16. He has been practicing for two weeks and has been a full participant all week.

Since being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft, Andrews has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target. Over the past five seasons, Andrews has been one of the league's most prolific tight ends, ranking in the top three with 347 receptions (second among tight ends), 4,305 yards receiving (third) and 37 touchdown catches (second).

Earlier this week, Jackson described Andrews as his "bread and butter" and said it "would mean a lot" if Andrews could return to play Sunday.

The Ravens initially thought after that Nov. 16 game that Andrews had suffered a season-ending injury but then gave him "an outside chance" to return for the playoffs. To speed up his recovery, Andrews brought a hyperbaric oxygen chamber into his house.

Without Andrews, backup tight end Isaiah Likely has helped fill the void in the passing game. In seven games since Andrews has been sidelined, Likely has led the Ravens with 356 yards receiving and six touchdown catches.