The Los Angeles Rams appear prepared to make a splash during the 2024 NFL draft, literally and figuratively.

In a partnership with the city of Hermosa Beach, the Rams on Thursday revealed the creation of a 60-yard turf football field on Hermosa's shore, just steps from the water. It was placed on an "interlocking sub-base in the sand" between 10th and 11th streets in Hermosa, according to the Rams' website.

The field will be used for a weeklong series of community efforts. The team is partnering with the Hermosa Beach City School District and Manhattan Beach Unified School District for nine football-related events and activities. The Rams will also host youth football clinics and a flag football tournament on the field.

At the conclusion of the draft, the Rams will donate the turf to a local community, according to the website.

Los Angeles has a first-round pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 2016, selecting at No. 19. The Rams will also pick at Nos. 52, 83, 99, 154, 155, 196, 209, 213, 217 and 254.