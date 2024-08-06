The "Get Up" crew discusses how rookies Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are entering different environments with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Quarterback Jayden Daniels was listed as the starter on Washington's first unofficial depth chart and will start Saturday's preseason opener vs. the New York Jets.

Although Daniels has been working mostly with the starters over the past several practices -- and taking the first snaps during full-team work -- this was the first time coach Dan Quinn has discussed his standing among the other quarterbacks. Quinn has stressed the unofficial aspect of the depth chart, but it has become clear that Daniels has impressed his new team -- and, barring a surprise or poor performances, it would be hard to see him being ousted from this spot.

"He's earned that right," Quinn said of the No. 2 pick in the draft. "We keep track of accuracy and decisions, so it was a byproduct of him nailing those moments."

Washington included two other rookies among its starters: corner Mike Sainristil and left tackle Brandon Coleman. As with Daniels, there was little surprise, considering both players have worked in those roles during training camp.

But Washington has made it clear for Daniels that it wants him to win the job, proving to the coaches and teammates that he's ready. At the beginning of camp, Marcus Mariota typically took the first-team snaps during 11-on-11 work, although Daniels would take the initial reps in other drills. He would also work with the first group.

Lately, though, Daniels has been taking most of the first-team snaps. He'll do the same during Thursday's joint practice session at the Jets. Quinn said Daniels would get more work in the practice than he will during Saturday's game.

Quinn said that Mariota has done a good job in camp and that "This was not something to do."

Washington drafted Daniels because it thought he could become the answer at the game's most important position. So him starting Saturday is not a big surprise.

"I had high expectations for him coming in, but I'd say he has definitely surpassed even my expectations of the readiness, of the command," Quinn said. "I knew he'd be cool knowing the system. He has that way about him. You do see other players gravitate to him; they recognize how hard he's worked at it."

Daniels said Sunday that he's looking forward to facing a defense ranked in the top five in numerous categories last season. But, he said, he's also looking to see how he and the offense handle the basics.

"How sharp can we be? How fast can we execute our offense? Limit the pre-snap and post-snap penalties," he said. "Go out there and try to execute at a high level. It's my first one ever, so I don't know what I'm getting myself into, so it'd be a surprise for me, but just go out there and have fun."