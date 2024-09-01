Open Extended Reactions

Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is headed to the NFL, where he has joined the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff, the team announced Monday.

Frost coached Nebraska -- where he starred as a quarterback in the 1990s -- from 2018 to 2022, going 16-31. He was fired in September 2022 after a 1-2 start.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Frost will help out special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn as well as work with the offense and defense.

"Just to be able to get a quality, caliber coach like him in the building, as you guys know, you know, we've had a lot of turnover for the right reasons, and you can't have enough good quality people in-house," McVay said after Monday's practice. "And really, to get him in, it was something that he wanted to do. And like I said, the mutual connections, so there's a lot of people that are excited about it."

Prior to returning to his alma mater, Frost emerged as one of the most coveted coaches in college football. He coached UCF to a 13-0 season in 2017 that included an AAC title and a Peach Bowl win over No. 7 Auburn. He was the hottest coach in the coaching carousel after 2017, choosing Nebraska after also meeting with Florida.

Prior to that, Frost made a quick ascent through the college coaching ranks. He worked as an assistant at Oregon from 2009 to '14, a stretch in which the Ducks went 79-11 and appeared in the national title game. Frost was Marcus Mariota's offensive coordinator during his 2014 Heisman Trophy season. He took the UCF job in 2016 and his overall record there was 19-7 in his two seasons.

As the quarterback at Nebraska, he led the Huskers to a 13-0 season and a national title in 1997. He then played five years in the NFL as a defensive back in a career that spanned 59 games.