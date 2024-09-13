Open Extended Reactions

The Week 2 NFL schedule for the 2024 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend.

Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game, and analytics writer Seth Walder makes a bold prediction for each matchup. The ESPN Research team provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, while our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a game projection. Fantasy analyst Eric Moody finds fantasy football X factors, and three analysts -- Kalyn Kahler, Moody and Walder -- give us final score picks for every game. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 2 slate, including the Buccaneers' quest for revenge against the Lions and a classic QB showdown between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. It all culminates with a "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Falcons and the Eagles on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless noted.)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: DAL -6 (46.5 O/U)

Saints storyline to watch: Starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore exited the Week 1 win against the Panthers early with a hamstring injury. Rookie corner Kool-Aid McKinstry, a second-round pick, took his place and would likely be on tap to start if Lattimore can't go. The Saints also could be bracing for more offensive line shuffling after starting left guard Lucas Patrick injured his toe against the Panthers, which isn't ideal timing going up against a Cowboys defense that had six sacks in Week 1. -- Katherine Terrell

Cowboys storyline to watch: The last time the Cowboys played at AT&T Stadium, they suffered one of their worst playoff defeats in team history -- 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 14. But they carry into Sunday's game a 16-game winning streak at home in the regular season. It's the second-longest home winning streak in team history (1979-81). Last season, they outscored opponents by 172 points at home, the largest single-season differential in team history. If the Cowboys get to 17 straight home wins, they would be 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007-08. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: The Saints and Cowboys have forced multiple turnovers in three straight games dating to last season, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind the Giants (four games).

Bold prediction: Saints quarterback Derek Carr will throw for 300-plus yards. No, the bombastic performance in Week 1 was not just about the woebegone Panthers' defense. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak dialed up the motion, play-action and rollouts for Carr -- tools he badly lacked before -- and it worked. The Saints' offense is better than you think. -- Walder

Injuries: Saints | Cowboys

Fantasy X factor: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. While the Saints' defense managed to hold QB Bryce Young to just 9.6 fantasy points in Week 1, it's unlikely to have the same success against Prescott on the road. Prescott didn't need to do much in Week 1 against the Browns since the Cowboys had a huge lead in the second half, finishing with 11.4 fantasy points. However, he averaged 25.2 fantasy points per game at home last season. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Saints are 27-13 against the spread (ATS) as road underdogs since 2014 (5-4 ATS under coach Dennis Allen). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Cowboys 28, Saints 20

Moody's pick: Cowboys 23, Saints 14

Walder's pick: Saints 27, Cowboys 24

FPI prediction: DAL, 62% (by an average of 4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Saints emphasizing offensive continuity after routing Panthers ... With QB Prescott's extension, Cowboys legacy is on the line ... Viewing contract saga as 'business' helped Prescott stay positive

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: DET -7.5 (51.5 O/U)

Buccaneers storyline to watch: Having lost to the Lions twice last year -- including a 31-23 defeat in the divisional round of the playoffs -- the Buccaneers had this game circled since the schedule came out. But they'll have to lean heavily on their offense with a defense suddenly decimated by injury. They were without 2023 first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey (calf) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (foot) last week, and they saw not only three cornerbacks go down with injury but All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as well. There's a chance starting cornerback Zyon McCollum can play if he clears the concussion protocol. If not, look for rookie undrafted free agent Tyrek Funderburk, who was inactive last week. -- Jenna Laine

Lions storyline to watch: It was a quiet night for All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the Week 1 overtime win over the Rams, but QB Jared Goff said he "knows he'll get his" moving forward, so St. Brown has kept a great spirit as he tries to get back on track. St. Brown was targeted six times in Week 1, ending with just three receptions for 13 yards, but he has had a history of success against Tampa Bay with 12 receptions and a touchdown in a 2023 Week 6 win over the Buccaneers and a touchdown in the NFC divisional round matchup. The Lions' offense is loaded, but coach Dan Campbell would like to get St. Brown targeted more this week. "We'll find a way," Campbell said. -- Eric Woodyard

Stat to know: The Lions are only the fourth team in league history to start with two playoff rematches from the previous season (they defeated the Rams in Week 1). The first three teams all reached the Super Bowl that year.

Bold prediction: Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan will have a 60-plus-yard game. He had a 32-yard touchdown catch in his debut against the Commanders. Last week, Lions CB Carlton Davis surrendered 113 yards as the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats, so McMillan should be able to take advantage. -- Walder

Injuries: Buccaneers | Lions

Fantasy X factor: Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams. He had a career-high 24.4 fantasy points against the Rams in Week 1. The Buccaneers entered Week 1 missing two key defensive linemen, and things got worse when they lost three of their four active cornerbacks to injuries. With all three possibly out against the Lions, Tampa Bay's secondary is in rough shape, putting Williams in a great position as Goff and the Lions' offensive line are well-equipped to exploit these weaknesses. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Buccaneers are 8-1 ATS on the road over the past two seasons. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Lions 21, Buccaneers 14

Moody's pick: Lions 30, Buccaneers 23

Walder's pick: Lions 30, Buccaneers 16

FPI prediction: DET, 65.1% (by an average of 6.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Red-hot Mayfield, Bucs looking to keep things rolling against Lions

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: IND -2.5 (40.5 O/U)

Colts storyline to watch: Quarterback Anthony Richardson is helping the Colts redefine their offensive identity with the deep ball. In Week 1, he averaged 16.5 air yards per attempt, the most by any quarterback since Lamar Jackson in Week 3 of the 2021 season (19.3), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Richardson completed two passes that traveled 60-plus air yards, the first quarterback in the Next Gen era (since 2016) to record two such completions in a single game. Third-year receiver Alec Pierce was the main beneficiary, catching three passes for a career-high 125 yards. -- Stephen Holder

Packers storyline to watch: After 104 yards from scrimmage in the opener, Josh Jacobs can become the first Packers running back with 100-plus scrimmage yards in the first two games of a season since Ahman Green (2004). And Green Bay is probably going to need it considering that QB Malik Willis, who is expected to make his fourth career start, did not throw for 100 yards in any of his three previous starts with the Titans. -- Rob Demovsky

Stat to know: This will be the first time since 1992 that a QB other than Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love will start for Green Bay in the first six weeks of the season.

Bold prediction: The Packers will turn to quarterback Sean Clifford at some point during the game. Willis' stats are ugly with a career QBR of 11. Granted, that's in a limited sample, but the fact that the sample is limited is another red flag: Willis has been passed over for playing opportunities in the past. -- Walder

Injuries: Colts | Packers

Fantasy X factor: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. He's facing off against a Packers defense that allowed 33.2 fantasy points to the Eagles' Saquon Barkley, the most by any RB in Week 1. Could Taylor replicate that kind of performance in Week 2? I believe he can. With plenty of opportunities to score against the Packers, Taylor is in a great position. In games in which he has had 20-plus touches, Taylor has averaged 27.6 fantasy points. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Colts are 3-0 ATS as road favorites under coach Shane Steichen and 5-1 ATS overall as favorites. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Colts 21, Packers 9

Moody's pick: Colts 23, Packers 20

Walder's pick: Colts 23, Packers 10

FPI prediction: IND, 54.4% (by an average of 1.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Colts place CB Brents on IR after injury ... Prepare a backup QB to win? LaFleur has been here before ... Source: Buccaneers S Winfield out at least 2 weeks

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: NYJ -3.5 (41.5 O/U)

Jets storyline to watch: After surrendering 180 rushing yards to the 49ers, most of which came outside the tackles, the defense is focused on setting better edges and improving its eye discipline. If the Jets can slow the Titans' running game, they're confident about their chances of rattling QB Will Levis. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson said Levis "can panic a little early" if adversity strikes -- Levis is tied for the league lead with two interceptions after Week 1. -- Rich Cimini

Titans storyline to watch: The Titans failed to score in the second half against the Bears in their season opener. This comes after Tennessee's average of 7.2 second-half points per game was the second worst last season. "We'll adjust faster and do a better job," coach Brian Callahan said. Look for the Titans to come out fast to start the second half in hopes of giving a spark that helps them end their struggles after halftime. -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: Levis has the lowest completion percentage (59%) for a quarterback with a minimum of two starts in the NFL since the start of last season.

Bold prediction: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner won't allow a single reception, again. Even in the Jets' loss to the 49ers, Gardner allowed zero receptions (and got a sack!). I think this is the start of an epic campaign for the corner, and I say he makes it two weeks in a row without a reception conceded. -- Walder

Injuries: Jets | Titans

Fantasy X factor: Titans running back Tony Pollard. He faces a Jets defense known for being tough, but after watching 49ers RB Jordan Mason put up 22.2 fantasy points against them on Monday night, maybe they're not as scary as we thought. In Week 1, Pollard logged 19 touches and racked up 18.4 fantasy points. Heading into Week 2, he looks like a solid RB2 option. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Jets are 0-9 ATS in their past nine games on short rest (0-6 ATS under coach Robert Saleh). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Jets 20, Titans 14

Moody's pick: Jets 34, Titans 10

Walder's pick: Jets 23, Titans 16

FPI prediction: NYJ, 58.5% (by an average of 2.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: QB Rodgers dusts off new version of 'relax' after Jets' loss ... Titans' Callahan says they have to limit errors to win ... Jets' Saleh: 0-1 with Rodgers feels better than 1-0 in '23

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: SF -5.5 (45.5 O/U)

49ers storyline to watch: Under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, no team has blitzed more than the Vikings since the start of last season. But 49ers QB Brock Purdy is excellent against the blitz, ranking third in the NFL in QBR (84) and leading the league in passing yards per attempt when blitzed (10.2) since the start of 2023. How much the Vikings heat up Purdy, and how he handles it, will go a long way in determining whether the Niners can finally break their seven-game losing streak at Minnesota. -- Nick Wagoner

Vikings storyline to watch: Vikings QB Sam Darnold's biggest takeaway from spending 2023 as a 49ers backup was learning the value of "playing on time," he said, and avoiding the multiple hitches and unsettled feet that can lead to sacks and forced throws. That seems like a relevant lesson for Sunday's matchup against an active 49ers front. "When you're at quarterback a lot of times you can feel everything collapsing in you, not just in the game, but theoretically as a whole," he said. "If things aren't going your way, you can feel the weight of the world a little bit. At the end of the day, it's your job to put the ball in your playmakers' hands and let them go run and make a play. It's as simple as that sometimes." -- Kevin Seifert

Stat to know: Darnold had two passing touchdowns in the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Giants. The last time Darnold threw two touchdown passes in consecutive games was in Weeks 14-15 of the 2019 season for the Jets.

Bold prediction: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will record 100-plus receiving yards. One bad week, we can chalk up to rust -- he had just two catches for 28 yards in the 49ers' opener. But I don't see the weak numbers lasting long because Aiyuk is just too good: He was the No. 1 WR in ESPN's receiver tracking metric's overall score last season for a reason. -- Walder

Injuries: 49ers | Vikings

Fantasy X factor: 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. He faces a Vikings defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers since the start of the 2023 season. Samuel had a standout Week 1, racking up 13 touches and 18.7 fantasy points against the Jets. With RB Christian McCaffrey likely sidelined for Week 2, Samuel might see more rushing attempts. Purdy is in an excellent position to rack up fantasy points this week, and Samuel is set to be his main beneficiary. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: This is the Vikings' second-largest home underdog role under coach Kevin O'Connell. Last season, they upset the 49ers outright as 6.5-point home underdogs in Week 7. Read more.

Kahler's pick: 49ers 31, Vikings 21

Moody's pick: 49ers 28, Vikings 20

Walder's pick: 49ers 31, Vikings 24

FPI prediction: SF, 63.1% (by an average of 5 points)

Matchup must-reads: 49ers RB McCaffrey's status uncertain vs. Vikings ... RB Jones' goal: 'Stay healthy all year long'

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: SEA -3.5 (38.5 O/U)

Seahawks storyline to watch: Under former coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks won 24 of their last 35 games that kicked off at 10 a.m. PT. For coach Mike Macdonald's team to continue that success in Foxborough, Massachusetts, it will need another strong performance from its run defense against RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Patriots' opener. Seattle held Broncos running backs to 3.2 yards per carry in Week 1. -- Brady Henderson

Patriots storyline to watch: The Patriots' offense was 1-of-4 in the red zone in their Week 1 win, and players have identified that as a top area of improvement. But it won't come easy. The Seahawks' defense was stingy in a 26-20 season-opening victory over the Broncos, holding Denver to one touchdown in four trips inside the red zone -- which included an interception at the 1-yard line. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Patriots have lost three straight regular-season games to the Seahawks (New England's last win came on Dec. 7, 2008); they have beaten every other team at least once since 2009.

Bold prediction: Whoever plays left tackle for the Patriots will give up three sacks. In Week 1, Chukwuma Okorafor was benched in favor of Vederian Lowe. But that didn't help much as Lowe had the third-worst pass block win rate (68.4%) among tackles in Week 1. That spot could be trouble for New England, especially when facing Seahawks LB Boye Mafe. -- Walder

Injuries: Seahawks | Patriots

Fantasy X factor: Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. He's in a difficult spot for Week 2 against a Patriots defense that stifled the Bengals' offense in Week 1. However, Charbonnet's main advantage this week is volume. With Kenneth Walker III dealing with an abdomen injury, Charbonnet could see a significant increase in touches. If Walker is active, Charbonnet will likely get more opportunities, but if Walker is ruled out, Charbonnet will step in as the starter. Charbonnet had 10 touches and scored 12.1 fantasy points against the Broncos last week. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Seven of the past eight Seattle road games have gone under the total. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Patriots 21, Seahawks 17

Moody's pick: Seahawks 21, Patriots 10

Walder's pick: Seahawks 26, Patriots 17

FPI prediction: SEA, 56.4% (by an average of 2.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: How did Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald do in debut? ... Patriots' Jerod Mayo gets game ball after first win as coach

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: WSH -1.5 (43.5 O/U)

Giants storyline to watch: The pressure is building on Giants QB Daniel Jones, who insisted this week his confidence is not shattered. But the results show he has thrown more pick-sixes (three) than touchdown passes (two) since signing a $160 million contract in March 2023. Luckily for him, he has done well against Washington in his career, with five career victories and a 10-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Jones doesn't have more than two wins against any other team. -- Jordan Raanan

Commanders storyline to watch: In Week 1, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels rushed 16 times for 88 yards in a 37-20 loss to Tampa Bay -- with seven carries coming on designed runs. While his coaches love his competitiveness, they also want him to reach a point where he scrambles less and connects with his receivers. It'll be interesting to see how he fares against the Giants, who no longer blitz much, after facing a team that blitzed him on 45.5% of his dropbacks. Last week, Daniels completed 12 of 15 passes for 139 yards when Tampa didn't blitz. -- John Keim

Stat to know: Washington has a seven-game home losing streak, the longest active such streak in the league.

Bold prediction: Defensive end Dorance Armstrong will register his first sack as a Commander. Armstrong improved his pass rush get-off from an average of 0.88 seconds in 2023 to 0.74 in Week 1 of 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats, even though he's in the same defensive scheme. With a quicker first step, Armstrong is a breakout candidate and should be able to get after sack-happy Jones. -- Walder

Injuries: Giants | Commanders

Fantasy X factor: Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. He is up against a Giants defense that gave up 111 rushing yards on 26 carries to the Vikings in Week 1. Washington is also in a 22-game drought without a 100-yard rusher, but Robinson could break that streak in Week 2. He logged 12 carries and scored 17.9 fantasy points in Week 1 against the Bucs while sharing the workload with Austin Ekeler. Robinson has totaled 100-plus yards in three of his four career games against the Giants. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Commanders are 0-7 ATS in their past seven games as favorites (0-4 ATS last season). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Commanders 21, Giants 13

Moody's pick: Commanders 21, Giants 20

Walder's pick: Giants 17, Commanders 13

FPI prediction: WSH, 60.4% (by an average of 4.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Giants in crisis -- and it's only Week 1 ... Commanders' QB Daniels shows promise, areas to improve

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: LAC -6 (39.5 O/U)

Chargers storyline to watch: The Chargers are looking to start 2-0 for the first time since 2012. However, L.A. has a 1-6 record against Carolina, with its only win coming in 2004. The Chargers' last game against the Panthers came during QB Justin Herbert's rookie season, when he threw for 330 yards and one touchdown -- Kris Rhim

Panthers storyline to watch: The Panthers gave up 180 rushing yards in an embarrassing loss at New Orleans. They also lost their best run stopper in Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown (knee) for the year. Now they face a Chargers team that rushed for 176 yards, 135 by J.K. Dobbins, and a coach in Jim Harbaugh who is as committed to the run as any in the game. It's a nightmare matchup for a Carolina team that has enough problems, with second-year QB Bryce Young coming off a 10.5 Total QBR in Week 1 after an offseason that was designed to make him better. -- David Newton

Stat to know: The Panthers gave up 47 points in their opener. If Carolina allows 30 or more points against the Chargers, it will be the most points allowed through the first two weeks in franchise history.

Bold prediction: At one point in the first three quarters, the Chargers will run 10 consecutive running plays. Coach Harbaugh wants to run the ball and the Panthers -- who ranked last in EPA per designed rush allowed last week -- will give them every opportunity. -- Walder

Injuries: Chargers | Panthers

Fantasy X factor: Dobbins. The running back is up against a Panthers defense that just gave up 34.1 fantasy points on 32 touches to Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. Plus, Carolina will be without Pro Bowler Brown. Dobbins' 135 rushing yards in Week 1 were the most by a Chargers player since Ekeler's 173 in Week 5 of the 2022 season. Expect Dobbins to deliver another standout performance. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Chargers QB Justin Herbert is 5-1 ATS as a road favorite of more than a field goal. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Chargers 34, Panthers 16

Moody's pick: Chargers 34, Panthers 13

Walder's pick: Chargers 29, Panthers 14

FPI prediction: LAC, 66% (by an average of 6.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Healthy Bosa reverts to dominant form in Chargers win ... Little hope from Panthers, Young in Canales' debut ... Luke Combs expresses dismay after Panthers' 47-10 loss to Saints

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: JAX -3 (41.5 O/U)

Browns storyline to watch: The Browns' offense was a no-show, and their usually reliable defense struggled in the season-opening loss to the Cowboys. Cleveland's defense will be tested again -- this time with four contributors on injured reserve, including starting safety Juan Thornhill -- against the Jaguars and will have to shake off their road problems from 2023. The Browns allowed an average of 14 points per game at home last season, but that figure ballooned to almost 30 points on the road. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Jaguars storyline to watch: The Jaguars converted on two of 10 third downs against Miami in Week 1, including an 0-for-5 performance in the second half. As coach Doug Pederson put it: "Third down was our nemesis." Therefore, that has been an emphasis in practice this week, especially in short-yardage situations. The Browns allowed only four third-down conversions last week against the Cowboys (28.6%). -- Mike DiRocco

Stat to know: Jags QB Trevor Lawrence has lost six straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL. He has had a 48 QBR through that span.

Bold prediction: Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has at least 75 receiving yards. I have faith in Jeudy, and Jags CB Tyson Campbell is out with a hamstring injury. There's an opportunity for the Browns to have success through the air after being stifled last week -- Jeudy finished with just three catches for 25 yards. -- Walder

Injuries: Browns | Jaguars

Fantasy X factor: Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Browns struggled against the Cowboys' defense in Week 1, but Cooper still led the team in snaps, targets and routes run. Despite QB Deshaun Watson having the worst game of his career, averaging just 2.6 air yards per completion and posting a 9.4 QBR, he has a much better matchup in Week 2 against a vulnerable Jaguars defense. Jacksonville gave up 239 combined receiving yards to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle last week. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Ten straight Browns road games have gone over the total, including the playoffs. Cleveland is 2-8 ATS on the road in that span. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Jaguars 24, Browns 17

Moody's pick: Jaguars 23, Browns 19

Walder's pick: Browns 19, Jaguars 16

FPI prediction: JAX, 58.1% (by an average of 2.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Disappointing debut for Browns' offense highlights concerns ... Why the Jaguars can't afford to repeat 2023 mistakes

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: BAL -9 (41.5 O/U)

Raiders storyline to watch: Raiders WR Davante Adams took to studying tape three years ago of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and his ability to break tackles as a runner. Adams won't have to look far Sunday as Jackson is, as Adams said, "the best ball carrier ever, no matter what position you want to talk about." The Raiders will also have to contain the edge with DE Maxx Crosby needing help opposite him. Edge Malcolm Koonce is on IR with a knee injury, and Tyree Wilson injured his right knee Sunday and missed practice Wednesday. -- Paul Gutierrez

Ravens storyline to watch: Ravens coach John Harbaugh said RB Derrick Henry wasn't brought in for 30-plus carries per game, but Baltimore wants to get him more involved than his Week 1 performance (13 carries). Henry should have an opportunity to get on track against a Raiders defense that allowed 176 rushing yards to the Chargers last week and ranked 21st against the run last season. Henry, who was limited to 46 yards rushing in his Ravens debut, has been held under 50 yards rushing in consecutive games only three times since 2019. -- Jamison Hensley

Stat to know: Jackson's 122 rushing yards in Week 1 were the most by a QB during a season opener in NFL history.

Bold prediction: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will bounce back with a five-reception, 60-plus-yard game. In the opener against the Chiefs, no player lined up opposite Andrews more than All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie -- it won't be such a hard assignment for the tight end on Sunday. -- Walder

Injuries: Raiders | Ravens

Fantasy X factor: Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. The Raiders are nearly 10-point underdogs to the Ravens in Week 2. Bowers could see a ton of targets in a negative game flow scenario for Las Vegas. He led the Raiders in Week 1 with eight targets and six receptions, running almost as many routes as Adams and Jakobi Meyers. His six catches were tied for the second most by a tight end in league history during his debut. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Ravens were 3-0 outright and ATS last season after a loss. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Ravens 28, Raiders 16

Moody's pick: Ravens 34, Raiders 16

Walder's pick: Ravens 24, Raiders 16

FPI prediction: BAL, 71.5% (by an average of 9.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Raiders need to find quick solve for edge rushing problem ... What Ravens gained from loss to Chiefs

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: ARI -1 (47.5 O/U)

Rams storyline to watch: Rams QB Matthew Stafford has thrown for at least 300 yards in three straight regular-season games, dating to last year, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. Stafford didn't hit that mark in either game last season against Arizona, although he threw a combined five interceptions in those victories. -- Sarah Barshop

Cardinals storyline to watch: After catching one pass on three targets for just 4 yards, Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is poised to have a bigger impact on the Cardinals' offense in Week 2, which also happens to be Arizona's home opener. The Rams gave up 200 passing yards and allowed an average of 7.14 passing yards per attempt to the Lions in Week 1, all numbers that are favorable to QB Kyler Murray and Harrison connecting throughout Week 2. -- Josh Weinfuss

Stat to know: The Cardinals have an eight-game losing streak in divisional games, the longest active divisional losing streak. They're 1-11 in division games since 2022, which is also the worst in the NFL.

Bold prediction: Stafford posts a QBR over 85. The Cardinals ranked 29th in EPA per dropback allowed in Week 1, which makes sense given their lack of defensive talent. Stafford can easily improve on a 62.9 QBR in Week 1 against this lackluster Arizona defense. -- Walder

Injuries: Rams | Cardinals

Fantasy X factor: Cardinals running back James Conner. He faces a Rams defense that just let Lions RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery rack up a combined 33.7 fantasy points on 33 touches. Conner led the Cardinals' backfield with 19 touches and 19.3 fantasy points in Week 1. He was also the backfield leader in snaps and routes run. He has averaged 19.3 fantasy points per game in regular-season games with Murray. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Rams coach Sean McVay is 13-2 outright and ATS against the Cardinals, including the playoffs. He is 7-0 outright and ATS in Arizona. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Cardinals 24, Rams 21

Moody's pick: Rams 30, Cardinals 23

Walder's pick: Rams 37, Cardinals 17

FPI prediction: LAR, 54% (by an average of 1.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Rams rookies Verse and Fiske were college friends, now pro teammates ... We continued to march forward': Cardinals' offense shows capabilities despite loss vs. Bills

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: PIT -2.5 (36.5 O/U)

Steelers storyline to watch: With QB Russell Wilson still working back from aggravating his calf injury, it appears Justin Fields will be in line to make his second start as a Steeler. Wilson felt tightness in his calf during Thursday's practice of Week 1, meaning OC Arthur Smith didn't have much time to adjust the game plan for Fields. That's not the case this time around, and though Smith said the game plan doesn't change with either quarterback, the Steelers will have the opportunity to make tweaks that fit Fields' mobility. Fields had a turnover-free season opener and completed 17 of 23 attempts for 156 yards, but he didn't target the middle of the field and 56% of his attempts were for 10 or fewer air yards. -- Brooke Pryor

Broncos storyline to watch: Broncos coach Sean Payton had rookie quarterback Bo Nix drop back to throw 49 times in the opener with less-than-desirable results. Nix was sacked and intercepted twice and 13 of his 26 completions gained 4 yards or fewer. Payton said after the game that it wasn't his intention to throw that often, and the matchup against Pittsburgh will show if the coach is serious about establishing the run game more. The Broncos' top two backs -- Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin -- combined for eight carries of 1 yard or fewer last week, and Denver's RBs only had 20 total carries. Another week of balky pass protection and inconsistent usage and blocking in the run game will likely result in another tough week for Nix. -- Jeff Legwold

Stat to know: The Steelers have the best win percentage versus rookie quarterbacks since Mike Tomlin took over as coach in 2007.

Bold prediction: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens will record under 25 receiving yards. Pat Surtain II lined up opposite DK Metcalf in all but one of the wide receiver's routes in Week 1, so I'd expect him to do the same against Pickens this week, and Surtain shut down Metcalf for just 29 yards. -- Walder

Injuries: Steelers | Broncos

Fantasy X factor: Steelers running back Najee Harris. He's up against a Broncos defense that struggled against the run last season, and it looks like things haven't changed much in 2024. Denver gave up a whopping 31 combined fantasy points to Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in Week 1. With Jaylen Warren still easing back from a hamstring injury, Harris saw 20 rushing attempts last week. Also, expect the Steelers to keep leaning on their running game with Fields throwing only 23 passes in Week 1. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Broncos are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games as a home underdog. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Steelers 17, Broncos 14

Moody's pick: Steelers 23, Broncos 13

Walder's pick: Broncos 20, Steelers 19

FPI prediction: PIT, 57.8% (by an average of 3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Steelers monitoring Wilson, prepping for Fields to start ... Broncos need to collectively help rookie QB Nix ... Will Broncos continue to have Surtain shadow No. 1 WRs?

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: KC -5.5 (48.5 O/U)

Bengals storyline to watch: Bengals QB Joe Burrow didn't have one of his better games last week, but he has torn up the Chiefs during his two regular-season appearances against them. He has completed almost 79% of his passes and hasn't thrown an interception in those games; both were victories for Cincinnati. Are the Chiefs, who allowed 452 yards of total offense last week against the Ravens, in any position to do better against him? -- Ben Baby

Chiefs storyline to watch: Cincinnati's pass protection will dictate this game. In Burrow's lone defeat to Kansas City in the 2022 season's AFC Championship Game, he was sacked on 10.2% of his dropbacks (ESPN Research). That number dropped to 4.9% in Burrow's three victories, as his touchdowns per attempt tripled due to feasting on zone coverage. -- Adam Teicher

Stat to know: All four matchups between Burrow and Patrick Mahomes have been decided by three points or fewer. It's the third time since 1950 that this has happened between two starting QBs, but it's never occurred in five straight contests.

Bold prediction: Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson will record nine or more pressures, beating his league-leading eight from Week 1. Why? Because he's facing Kingsley Suamataia, who struggled mightily in Week 1 with a 69% pass block win rate that ranked 61st out of 64 qualifiers. Hendrickson still might not sack Mahomes -- he's almost impossible to sack -- but the pressure is important. -- Walder

Injuries: Bengals | Chiefs

Fantasy X factor: Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. The Bengals were torn apart by Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who scored 21.6 fantasy points in Week 1. Pacheco, who led the Chiefs' backfield in snaps, routes run and handled 75% of the rushing attempts, is primed for a big game. With one of the highest point totals on the slate for the Chiefs-Bengals matchup, Pacheco is well-positioned to build on his 15.8 fantasy points against the Ravens. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Bengals are 16-8 ATS in their past 24 road games. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Chiefs 29, Bengals 27

Moody's pick: Chiefs 27, Bengals 24

Walder's pick: Chiefs 27, Bengals 17

FPI prediction: KC, 65.4% (by an average of 6.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bengals' Taylor-Britt says WR Worthy is fast, but 'that's about it' ... Why Mahomes knew Xavier Worthy was right fit ... Burrow: Wrist 'absolutely not' affecting throws ... Mahomes flattered by QB Raiola's imitation

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock | ESPN BET: HOU -6 (45.5 O/U)

Bears storyline to watch: The strength-versus-strength matchup of "Sunday Night Football" pits Houston's trio of wide receivers against the Bears' secondary. Nico Collins led the Texans with six catches for 117 yards against the Colts, while Stefon Diggs' Houston debut saw him settle in as QB C.J. Stroud's outlet on underneath throws (six targets all under 10 air yards, 33 yards and two TDs). Chicago cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson came away with a pair of interceptions, including Stevenson's 43-yard pick-six that gave the Bears the lead for good against Tennessee. -- Courtney Cronin

Texans storyline to watch: Bears QB Caleb Williams is known for having a big arm that can create explosive plays down the field, but the rookie had a rough debut in which he threw for less than 100 yards. However, the Texans' defense in Week 1 allowed Colts QB Anthony Richardson to complete three passes over 50 yards. Expect the Bears to try to exploit that. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Stat to know: The Bears are 3-14 (.176) in road games since the start of 2022 season, which is tied for the second-worst record in the NFL over that span. Only the Panthers are worse (2-16).

Bold prediction: The Texans will have a 20-point lead at halftime. Williams might eventually be a star, but he's not there yet, and his accuracy was a concern in Week 1 with a minus-16% completion percentage over expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Houston's offense will overwhelm the Chicago defense, and Williams won't be able to score early on the Texans. -- Walder

Injuries: Bears | Texans

Fantasy X factor: Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen. Despite Williams having 31% of his throws off target against the Titans, Allen still saw eight targets and led the team in air yards. For the Bears, it's crucial to get Williams comfortable early. One effective strategy could be to simplify the passing concepts for the rookie, with Allen playing a key role in executing slants, screens or QB rollouts. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Texans have not closed as at least six-point favorites since Week 16 of 2020 (-7.5 vs. Bengals). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Texans 24, Bears 16

Moody's pick: Texans 35, Bears 21

Walder's pick: Texans 34, Bears 17

FPI prediction: HOU, 65.5% (by an average of 5.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bears' Williams not only QB drafted No. 1 who struggled in debut ... In Year 2, Stroud has taken command of the Texans' offense ... New Texans Diggs, Mixon do 'everything' in win

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | ESPN BET: PHI -6.5 (47.5 O/U)

Falcons storyline to watch: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins lit up the Eagles last season when he was with the Vikings to the tune of 364 yards and four touchdowns. Philadelphia has much of the same defense back, along with rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. All eyes will be on Cousins, in any case, after a Week 1 performance that led to questions if he's fully healthy. -- Marc Raimondi

Eagles storyline to watch: The Eagles' edge rushers -- a group led by Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Nolan Smith Jr. -- had a quiet opener, netting zero sacks and one QB hit against Jordan Love and the Packers. Huff in particular is under the spotlight. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency but played just 47% of the snaps in the season opener and didn't generate a pressure. If the Eagles can't get to the 36-year-old Cousins, there would be cause for some concern. -- Tim McManus

Stat to know: Cousins has thrown an interception in six straight games on "Monday Night Football," one shy of tying the second-longest streak all-time.

Bold prediction: Huff posts a 20% pass rush win rate and gets his first sack as an Eagle. Huff didn't have a great first game -- 14.3% PRWR and one tackle -- but it seemed like he struggled with grip on the field in Sao Paulo. That's tough for a speed rusher. -- Walder

Injuries: Falcons | Eagles

Fantasy X factor: Falcons wide receiver Drake London. Three targets and 3.5 fantasy points from London weren't what fantasy managers hoped for in Week 1, especially with Cousins under center. The Falcons were predictable on offense, using shotgun or pistol sets on 96% of their plays. Was this because Cousins is still adjusting after his Achilles injury? It's something to keep an eye on. The Eagles' secondary has allowed the most fantasy points per game to WRs since last season, which creates a great opportunity for London to shine if the Falcons get him more involved. See Week 2 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Eagles are 0-7 ATS in their past seven games laying at least four points. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Eagles 28, Falcons 17

Moody's pick: Eagles 28, Falcons 21

Walder's pick: Eagles 27, Falcons 13

FPI prediction: PHI, 63.9% (by an average of 5.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Falcons' Morris on Cousins: 'I feel like Kirk is healthy' ... RB Barkley shines in Eagles debut victory over Packers