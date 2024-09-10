Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts will be without starting cornerback JuJu Brents for the foreseeable future.

Brents, a 2023 second-round pick and a player into whom the Colts have invested a great deal of hope, suffered a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Brents now must sit out at least four games, but a team source confirmed to ESPN that the injury could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Brents, 24, was able to finish Sunday's game, the source said, but further examination revealed the extent of the damage. Surgery will be required to repair the issue, and a timeline will be established after the procedure is performed.

The injury leaves a thin Colts secondary in an even more precarious spot. It likely will press into action Dallis Flowers, a third-year player who is coming off an Achilles injury suffered last season. He was inactive in Week 1.

The Colts recently claimed Samuel Womack III off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. He did not play any defensive snaps in his first game with the Colts.