EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had surgery Wednesday morning to repair his torn right Achilles tendon, writing in social media posts that the procedure was "a success" and asking for "continued prayers" as he begins his recovery.

The Vikings also confirmed the surgery, saying "the team will continue to provide updates, as appropriate, during Cousins' recovery process."

Cousins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after the injury, which occurred Sunday in the Vikings' 24-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

He had been having what coach Kevin O'Connell called "his best season in the National Football League." Through Week 8, Cousins was tied for the league lead in touchdown passes (18), ranked second in passing yards (2,331) and had the 10th-best QBR (63.5).

His contract will void in March, after the deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag, which will give Cousins a guaranteed trip to free agency if he wants it. But O'Connell indicated Tuesday a strong desire to bring him back for the 2024 season.

"I know he's going to be a free agent after this season," O'Connell said, "but Kirk knows how I feel about him, and that will be something that hopefully works itself out."

Rookie Jaren Hall will replace Cousins in the starting lineup Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons. On Tuesday, the Vikings acquired veteran Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals, and they will have him ready to replace Hall if needed.