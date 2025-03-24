Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots are matching the Las Vegas Raiders' offer sheet to restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss, sources told ESPN.

The offer sheet was a two-year contract, so Elliss will be under contract to New England through the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Elliss, who enters his fourth NFL season in 2025, is viewed by the Patriots as an ascending player who runs well and has his best football ahead of him. He started five games last season, totaling a career-high 72 tackles with 1.5 sacks, 5 passes defended and an interception.

As a restricted free agent, Elliss was tendered by the Patriots at the low level of $3.26 million. Because Elliss originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, the low-level tender meant that if another team signed him to an offer sheet, the Patriots would not receive any draft-pick compensation unless they matched.

The Raiders, who lost starting linebacker Robert Spillane to the Patriots in free agency, hosted Elliss on a visit March 17. Elliss signed the two-year offer sheet with the Raiders two days later, and the Patriots had until Monday to match.

Elliss, 26, has played in 39 career NFL games, with six starts. He is the brother of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss and Denver Broncos 2024 third-round draft pick Jonah Elliss.