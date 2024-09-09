Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels eluded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' blitz a number of times, showing what he could do with his legs. He took care of the ball and, despite the pressure, didn't turn it over once. He stayed poised and patient.

But he also overthrew wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a deep ball that could have resulted in a 70-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half. And Daniels didn't complete any passes to a wideout for more than 15 yards.

In other words, it was a mixed debut for Daniels in Washington's 37-20 loss. He threw for 184 yards -- he had just 46 at halftime -- and ran for another 88, but Washington's offense did not pose enough of a threat versus the Bucs. Daniels ran for two touchdowns, both from a yard out.

"I thought he got to fully express all the things he has, using his legs, being aggressive down the field," Washington coach Dan Quinn said. "There are going to be a lot of things we want to improve upon. But what I can tell you is we got one hell of a competitor in him. We're just getting started with him and the guys."

The Commanders (0-1) will host the New York Giants (0-1) in Week 2.

Washington's roster featured only 21 holdovers from the previous coaching regime, with 10 on offense. But Daniels, a Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 pick in April's draft, provided hope for a franchise that was starting a new quarterback for the seventh consecutive year. Daniels became Washington's 11th starting quarterback since the start of the 2019 season.

His first toss nearly resulted in disaster as he threw behind running back Brian Robinson Jr. on a swing pass; it was ruled a backward pass and, therefore, a fumble, which Washington ultimately recovered. The Commanders' wideouts combined for seven catches and 55 yards.

But Daniels also had four runs of 10-plus yards to inject energy into an offense that needs plenty.

"I grade myself hard: We didn't win. I'm a competitor," Daniels said. "But overall, it went pretty well. There was some stuff we left on the field.

"[But] I'm past it tomorrow. We're off to New York."

Twice, that "stuff" was his helmet: It popped off two times, including on an unnecessary roughness penalty on defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., who hit Daniels in the helmet at the end of a 12-yard scramble. His helmet also fell off on a run near the goal line on what would have been a touchdown had the play not been blown dead because of his headgear issue.

But Daniels wasn't fretting over the number of times he had to run. Nor was he bothered by the Winfield hit. Despite all the running plays, he was rarely hit hard.

"Man, that's a question for the coaches," Daniels said when asked how he protected himself. "They've got to determine that. I got down. I got what I could get. On the goal line, I wasn't going to go down for that. I've got to score."

Washington's players exited with the same feelings for Daniels that they had entering the game. Despite the loss, they left impressed with various aspects of his performance.

"His ability to stay clam amidst adversity was still very strong," guard Sam Cosmi said. "I didn't feel any panic."

"It was really his poise in the pocket," McLaurin said. "There are times he knows he has to tuck and run. I know it was garbage time, but that's a good measuring stick to see how guys compete. He was trying to truck guys at the goal line; he wants every yard. The biggest thing that stood out is the way he communicates and has the upbeat mentality."

And McLaurin said the silver lining is that his teammates know Daniels is the present and future of the franchise.

"You don't want your quarterback looking over the shoulder," McLaurin said. "Sometimes in the past, guys felt they had to look over the shoulder. The only way he's going to get better is these live reps. He's done great in practice; he did great in the joint practices [versus the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins]. It's different when you're out there in the game. He puts the time and work in. I know he'll make a better jump next week. I see him as a guy continuing to ascend."