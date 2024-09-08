Rookie QB Caleb Williams speaks after the Bears' 24-17 win over the Titans in his NFL debut, promising personal and team improvements. (0:47)

Five months after hearing their names called on draft night -- six within the first 12 picks -- the league's rookie quarterbacks are on to the NFL gridiron.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels were named starters early, and Bo Nix also got the starting nod. Drake Maye is sitting behind veteran Jacoby Brissett and the same goes for Michael Penix Jr. behind Kirk Cousins. J.J. McCarthy is out for the season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

As these six quarterbacks have progressed through camp ahead of their first NFL season, they have found themselves at varying stages of their young careers.

After Week 1's games, we examine what they did -- or didn't -- do and where they stand headed into the rest of the season.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (Round 1, No. 1)

Week 1 vs. Titans: 14-of-29, 93 passing yards, 0 TD passes, 0 INT

What's the overall impression so far?

Williams has been QB1 since the day he arrived in Chicago and showed throughout the preseason how an upgrade at quarterback can elevate the Bears' offense.

His first start, a 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, was less than stellar but proved that Chicago can ride the wave of early-season ups and downs expected with a rookie quarterback by leaning on special teams and defense.

"We always want to be the spark of the team," cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said after his pick-six sealed the Week 1 win for Chicago. "We know Caleb coming in was going to have his ups and downs. This might not have been the game he wanted, but we're just his kickstand. We got him and he got us."

What's the coaching staff saying?

Bears coach Matt Eberflus wants Williams to "play point guard" on early downs and early in games, which means leaning on the players around him.

That wasn't often the case during the Heisman Trophy winner's career at USC, where Williams often had to go into overdrive to lead the Trojans to shootout wins. Finding the balance between doing the routine well and knowing when to pull out special plays, as Williams has demonstrated with his accuracy on the move, requires striking a balance and the time to learn how to do so.

"When you start a rookie quarterback, which we are doing, he's going to have ups and downs, good moments and other moments," Eberflus said after the game versus the Titans. "Like I said we have to just play well around him. Make sure that the operation's clean, make sure we don't turn the ball over and give people short fields and free plays. It's OK to end the series with a kick."

What's the forecast for the season?

The first 10 weeks of the season will allow Williams to see how he stacks up against six first- or second-year quarterbacks (Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye).

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron views managing expectations for the rookie quarterback as one of his main priorities in helping Williams acclimate to the NFL.

"The daily improvement and daily excellence is all we're going to focus on," Waldron said.

There aren't any statistical marks the Bears are publicly eyeing for a quarterback who aims to become the franchise's first 4,000-yard passer, but as long as Williams is the reason Chicago wins games, the team feels confident in the direction it's headed.

Stat to know

Despite admittedly not playing his best in the Bears' season opener, Williams became the first quarterback drafted No. 1 to win his first start since David Carr in 2002. -- Courtney Cronin

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (Round 1, No. 2)

Week 1 at Buccaneers: 17-of-24, 184 passing yards, 0 TD passes, 0 INT

What's the overall impression so far?

Strong. Daniels impressed teammates with how he approached the spring workouts and nothing changed in the ensuing months. They loved that he shows up at the facility at 5:45 a.m., watching film and often conducting his own mini walk-throughs to better learn plays.

Teammates also pointed to Daniels' play, mentioning his quick delivery, ball placement and accuracy. Daniels also has impressed teammates by how he has conducted himself with the veterans. He talks all the time with tight end Zach Ertz after plays, as well as chats with linebacker Bobby Wagner about what the defense is seeing.

"It's hard not to get excited the way he's come in and just been so prepared," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "I've played with a lot of first-time quarterbacks and he plays like this is not going to be his first time playing in this league."

What's the coaching staff saying?

Daniels didn't prove to be a savior in the opener. But there's no reason to believe Washington has changed its mind one bit on Daniels.

At one point in August, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said Daniels was ahead of where the team thought he'd be in terms of knowing the offense.

"He must study it like crazy at night because every morning when we get here and he walks through with us, he nails it," Kingsbury said. "So you just appreciate the work he's putting in. He's paying the cost to try and get where he wants to get and that's all you can ask from young player."

Four days before the opener Kingsbury said, "He's pretty laid-back, chill cat, but when he steps on that field he's trying to rip your head off."

Washington coach Dan Quinn said they stressed to Daniels that he did not need to be the team leader immediately.

"I wanted him and his teammates to get to know him in a really cool and authentic way. And that is who he is," Quinn said. "He's a competitor, he is a great teammate, he's on his stuff. That's what I wanted his team to see. Nothing where he had to take on a leadership mantle that he didn't need to yet. That'll come."

What's the forecast for the season?

Better than it's been in a while. The hard part to know is how Washington's offensive players will fit together. Of the 26 players on offense, 15 are newcomers. Offensive coordinator Kingsbury is also in his first season with the Commanders.

"We're going to have some hiccups, obviously, because we got to get into game scenario situations," McLaurin said. "But it's just his natural feel for the game that's accelerated the process."

Washington wants to lessen the burden on Daniels by emphasizing the run game with Brian Robinson Jr. as the primary back and Austin Ekeler on third downs. But, the Commanders don't feel they need to baby Daniels for long.

"He's going to be really, really good and it's not going to be one of those things where it's going to be good in a few years," Ertz said.

"He's really good right now." -- John Keim

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (Round 1, No. 3)

Week 1 at Bengals: Backed up Jacoby Brissett

What's the overall impression so far?

Drake Maye put on a late charge for the starting job over the last two weeks of preseason. But in the end, the totality of work from veteran Jacoby Brissett -- as well as his experience in the system -- was the decisive factor in naming him starter. Maye has thrown the ball well and his footwork has improved since his arrival.

What's the coaching staff saying?

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo said things changed for Maye when he stopped being as deferential to Brissett and truly turned up the heat in the competition. That change took place around mid-August prior to the second preseason game. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt referred to Maye's work as "impressive" and noted "he's pushing" toward a possible breakthrough.

What's the forecast for the season?

Brissett's performance will be a factor in determining how quickly Maye might see the field. If Brissett struggles early in the season and Maye continues to ascend, it will increase calls for a change. At the same time, Mayo said he doesn't want Brissett to feel like he's always looking over his shoulder and referred to him as the team's starter "this season."

How will the rest of the offense factor in?

The Patriots' offensive line has been in flux, and there is no elite receiver, which relates to something executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf has said. Whenever the Patriots do turn to Maye, they want to make sure they're putting him in the best position to succeed with the right players around him. Seeing how that manifests itself early in the season adds a layer of context to the decision-making process on when to possibly insert Maye into the lineup. -- Mike Reiss

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (Round 1, No. 8)

Week 1 vs. Steelers: Backed up Kirk Cousins

What's the overall impression so far?

Tremendous arm talent and a quick release. Michael Penix Jr. has been able to show that off in practice, working with the second team. He had some inconsistency over the summer, but his improvement in that regard has been noticeable. Penix played for only one half of one preseason game, so he has not gotten enough live reps to paint the entire picture.

What's the coaching staff saying?

Quarterback coach T.J. Yates, himself a former quarterback, said signal-callers are always better going into Year 2. Penix has already looked improved since OTAs, and he likely won't be seeing the field in 2024 and perhaps beyond. The Falcons are hoping when Penix does start, succeeding Kirk Cousins, that he is 100% ready for prime time.

What's the forecast for the season?

Penix will be on the bench and getting second-team reps in practice with Cousins starting. If something happens to Cousins, who is 36 years old and coming off a torn Achilles, Atlanta is expecting Penix can take the ball.

How will this QB grow as a leader?

Penix's locker at the Falcons' practice facility is right next to the locker of safety Jessie Bates III, a team captain and one of the most respected players at his position in the league. That's not by accident. Bates has worked on his leadership skills in the offseason, and Penix could certainly be the beneficiary. -- Marc Raimondi

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (Round 1, No. 10)

Week 1 at Giants: Injuries, DNP

What's the overall impression so far?

The arrow was pointing in the right direction by the time J.J. McCarthy reported soreness in his right knee Aug. 12, ultimately leading to season-ending surgery for a torn meniscus.

The Vikings had tweaked some of his footwork and other fundamentals during spring OTAs, leading to some shaky practice periods.

But McCarthy remained in Minnesota between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp, throwing with former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen among other local pros, and demonstrated rapid improvement during training camp.

His final on-field appearance was a two-touchdown performance in the first week of the preseason, an outing that suggested he was on his way to claiming the starting job sooner rather than later.

What's the coaching staff saying?

Even after McCarthy's abbreviated training camp, and a total of 30 preseason snaps, coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy "had started to really look like an NFL quarterback." O'Connell added: "I really believe that J.J. has kind of confirmed to me and a lot of our coaches and players that we got the right guy in the building for the future, and he did it in a short amount of time."

What's the forecast for the season?

The Vikings will look for ways to continue McCarthy's development while navigating the NFL's strict rules for players on season-ending injured reserve.

The initial injury left McCarthy using an electric scooter to move around the team facility, but even when he recovers sufficiently, he'll be prohibited from participating in any part of practice.

He can attend meetings and film sessions, however, and the Vikings will script an individualized developmental program through the winter and into the spring with the idea that he can be their 2025 starter. -- Kevin Seifert

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (Round 1, No. 12)

Week 1 at Seahawks: 26-of-42, 138 passing yards, 0 TD passes, 2 INT

What's the overall impression so far?

Almost from the moment Bo Nix was selected in the draft, Broncos coach Sean Payton has lauded his maturity, experience (61 college games combined at Auburn and Oregon), accuracy and ability to avoid sacks.

When Payton officially named Nix the starter on Aug. 21, the rookie had not taken a sack or thrown an interception in two preseason games while leading the Broncos to points on seven of the eight possessions he played.

Put that all together and Payton and the Denver coaches are willing to live with the inevitable growing pains because they believe Nix has the ability to handle any bumps on the learning curve.

What's the forecast for the season?

The Broncos' first month of the season is not an easy NFL introduction for Nix. The Broncos play on the road in three of their first four games, and all four games are against teams with head coaches with long, successful defensive backgrounds: Mike Macdonald, Mike Tomlin, Todd Bowles and Robert Saleh. The Broncos will also stay in the Eastern time zone between their Week 3 game in Tampa and Week 4 game at the Jets. So Nix's introduction is about as difficult as it can be, especially if the Broncos aren't ready to run the ball as often or as efficiently as Payton has promised they would for Nix. -- Jeff Legwold