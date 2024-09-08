Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels helped the offense more with his legs than his arm during the first three quarters. So it was fitting that his first NFL touchdown occurred off a run.

Daniels, who rushed seven times for 56 yards in the first half vs. Tampa Bay, scored Washington's second touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

On the previous play Daniels connected with running back Brian Robinson Jr. for 32 yards off a crossing route. Robinson reached the Bucs' 1.

Daniels then faked a handoff to Robinson, running to his left, and kept the ball through a big opening on the right side for the touchdown.

Daniels ran for 34 touchdowns in college, including 21 his two years while at LSU.