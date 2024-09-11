Ryan Clark and the "Get Up" heap praise on Patrick Mahomes after he led the Chiefs to a 27-20 win over the Ravens. (2:17)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If indeed Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola is patterning his looks and mannerisms off those of Patrick Mahomes, Mahomes himself is here for it.

He was once one of those imitating others.

"It's cool, honestly,'' Mahomes said of Raiola's imitation. "I was that guy. I grew up watching players. I remember when I would grow up, I loved Alex Rodriguez playing shortstop and I tried to make plays just like him and do stuff like that, and it helped me become the athlete that I am.

"I know Dylan, I trained with him in the offseason. Great kid, a great football player, and I think he's going to make his own stamp on the game. And I think you've seen that early in his career.''

Raiola's haircut and sunglasses have given him a similar look to Mahomes. He wears No. 15, the same as Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. Even in warmups, Raiola has made some of the same moves as Mahomes.

That part is just fine with the three-time Super Bowl champion. But he sees Raiola and other young quarterbacks who try to perform some of his signature throws like sidearm and no-look ones and is reminded that with his 29th birthday coming up next week, he's no longer a kid himself.

"It's just telling me I'm getting a little old,'' he said.