Open Extended Reactions

Nebraska Cornhuskers five-star class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola will surely turn heads on the field with his play.

But on Wednesday, he caught the attention of fans with his arrival to Nebraska camp, sporting a look reminiscent of three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Raiola wore ski glasses with a haircut similar to that of the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Mahomes' former teammate and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was among many that took notice of Raiola's look.

Hill posted "boy ain't no way" on X, prompting a response from Mahomes.

That's my lil cuzzo https://t.co/JERaDk44ix — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 31, 2024

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said that Raiola, who also wears Mahomes' No. 15, "patterns a lot of his game" after the two-time MVP.

Raiola originally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in May 2022 then to the Georgia Bulldogs in May 2023. However, he flipped to Nebraska last December, the school where his father was an All-American offensive lineman.

He finished as the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300.