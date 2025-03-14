Open Extended Reactions

Free agent running back Miles Sanders plans to sign a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday night.

Financial terms weren't immediately known.

Sanders was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this week, saving the team $5.225 million against the salary cap.

He now returns to the NFC East, where he spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The agreement comes a day after the Cowboys' leading rusher last year, Rico Dowdle, joined Sanders' former team, the Panthers, on a one-year deal worth $3 million. Dowdle had 1,079 rushing yards for Dallas in 2024.

Sanders, 27, signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with Carolina in 2023 following the hiring of then-coach Frank Reich. He was replaced as the starter by Chuba Hubbard late that season and retained the job last season under coach Dave Canales.

Sanders rushed for only 637 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with Carolina, including a career-low 205 yards on 55 carries in 2024.

Sanders enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, his last with the Eagles, when he set career highs with 1,269 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns to earn his only Pro Bowl selection.

He has totaled 5,589 yards from scrimmage in his six NFL seasons with 27 total touchdowns.

Sanders is the second free agent running back to join the Cowboys this week. The team also signed Javonte Williams, the former Denver Broncos starter, to a one-year, $3 million deal.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.