TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without not one, but two starting defensive lineman in their season opener hosting Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Second-year defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the Bucs' first-round draft pick in 2023, was downgraded to out Saturday after suffering a calf injury this week.

Kancey had been a full participant in practice this week until Friday, when he was limited and subsequently placed on the injury report.

The Bucs will also be without starting defensive end Logan Hall, a second-round draft pick in 2022, who has been plagued by a foot injury. Hall recorded a half-sack, 23 quarterback pressures, 22 tackles and 2 run stuffs, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Coach Todd Bowles initially anticipated that a decision on Hall wouldn't come until the weekend but he wasn't able to practice at all this week. Bowles did say, however, that Hall was "walking better."

Kancey also missed some time last year with a calf injury but registered 4.0 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits in 14 regular-season games. His 33 quarterback pressures were second most on the team. In two postseason games, Kancey recorded 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 pass defended and 4 tackles.

To account for the absences, the Bucs elevated defensive linemen C.J. Brewer and Mike Greene from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.