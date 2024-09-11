Pat McAfee looks at the NFL division odds this season and points out how the Buccaneers can stand out in the NFC South. (1:32)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield adjusted the collar of his light green with cream striped linen shirt Sunday after the Bucs' 37-14 victory over the Washington Commanders, looking every bit ready for a celebratory yacht party -- or even a boat parade, as general manager Jason Licht has become so fond of referencing.

With his trademark smirk and penchant for one-liners, Mayfield quipped, "I'm a Florida man now," as he was whisked off to his postgame news conference. The Bucs' signal-caller certainly looked at home in the season opener Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, tossing four touchdowns -- the most of any quarterback in Week 1 and tied for second most of his career during the regular season. He also had an 80% completion rate -- the sixth best mark of his career.

So too did new offensive coordinator Liam Coen with the offense scoring a touchdown or a field goal on all but one offensive possession. They punted once -- the fewest of any team in the league after averaging 4.53 punts per game last season (10th worst).

"That's a pretty hot first start, right, and again we left some meat on the bone out there," wide receiver Chris Godwin said. "There were some plays that we could have executed a lot better on, but I think for our first game, I think Liam would probably say that he's pretty happy with how he was calling things, and I think as players we are happy as well. You know we got to spread it around a bunch, a lot of guys got involved -- got a nice mix of run, pass, screens -- and obviously it helps when you have [Mayfield] out there running the show."

Mayfield climbed the pocket with ease, spun his way out of sacks, used his legs when he had to and kept his eyes downfield, connecting with three different receiving targets for scores. Future Hall of Famer Mike Evans caught two of those touchdowns -- both with cornerback Benjamin St-Juste draped on his body. Godwin, who looked like his old self back in the slot after spending a large portion of the season last season at the "Z" position, scored, and rookie Jalen McMillan, who waited all game to get his first catch, went completely untouched into the end zone for a 32-yard score.

"That's the standard that this group has," Mayfield said. "We expect to be able to come out and be that efficient. Every game's going to be different. This is the NFL. It's highly competitive, but we expect to be able to be that efficient on offense. Defense is going to play physical, but yeah, it's good to see that we came out Week 1, put everything together.

"There's still stuff to work on, but this is a good building block for us."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan hugs quarterback Baker Mayfield after catching his first touchdown. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Then there was the oft-maligned ground game that shifted from a power to a zone blocking team last year that looked much improved. The dynamic one-two punch of Rachaad White and rookie slasher Bucky Irving combined for 182 yards from scrimmage. Irving took a second-and-2 handoff 31 yards on the Bucs' final drive, and White's 75 receiving yards were second most on the team.

"To be able to run the ball like we did on the last drive and finish in the end zone, that's a backbreaking drive," Mayfield said, "and that's credit to the guys up front, receivers, tight ends blocking, running backs hitting the hole. ... That takes the morale out of the other team."

Their own morale will be tested against the host Detroit Lions on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX) with the loss of several pieces on defense. The Bucs lost three cornerbacks -- starter Zyon McCollum (concussion) and backups Bryce Hall (lower leg) and Josh Hayes (ankle) -- to injuries against the Commanders. Hall was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

To top it off, All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. -- arguably their best player on defense -- suffered an ankle/foot injury on one of the last two snaps and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, sources told ESPN. And the team was already without starting defensive linemen Calijah Kancey (calf) and Logan Hall (foot) for Week 1. The Lions defeated the Bucs twice last year -- in a 20-6 win and then in a 31-23 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The offense knows it will likely have to carry the load in Week 2.

"If the defense is down on numbers, they can only do so much," Godwin said. "So, as an offense, you take the responsibility of trying to extend your drives. One, because you're trying to score, but two, you don't want to put your defense in a bad spot to be on the field for more plays than they need to because that puts them at a disadvantage."

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs added, "We've just got to put points up. That's what it's going to be about. I think we were kind of going back and forth with them last year. It's tough. They ended our season, but we get another opportunity at 'em here in Week 2 so it's going to be fun. ... They've got a good defensive front. That's going to be a big test for us."