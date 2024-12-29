Joe Tryon-Shoyinka blocks the Panthers' punt and J.J. Russell is on hand to return it to the end zone for the Buccaneers. (0:20)

TAMPA, Fla. -- On a day when Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving became the team's first rookie to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards since 2012, chants of "Bucky! Bucky! Bucky!" took a slightly different tune when a duck appeared near the 20-yard line at Raymond James Stadium in the second half against the Carolina Panthers.

It's unclear how the duck got there, but the female mallard was shown multiple times on the jumbotron, resulting in fans chanting "Ducky! Ducky! Ducky!"

Irving, who led all NFL rookies with 1,240 scrimmage yards heading into Sunday's game, became a household name for the Oregon Ducks, earning Associated Press All-Pac-12 first-team, Coaches All-Pac-12 first-team, Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first-team, Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first-team and CSC Academic All-America first-team honors.

His 1,033 rushing yards are also the most among NFL rookies. He also became the first Bucs' rookie running back since Doug Martin in 2012 to rush for 1,000 yards, which was commemorated with a special video board message.

The duck's appearance coincided with outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka blocking a punt, which was recovered by inside linebacker J.J. Russell and returned 23 yards for a touchdown, extending the score to 40-14. After another touchdown by Jalen McMillan, the Buccaneers increased their lead to 48-14.

The duck was gently guided to the Bucs' sideline without incident, much to the delight of fans.

A team official told ESPN that the duck was scooped up by as gameday worker who was able to carry the duck off the sideline and through tunnel B. Once outside, the duck was allowed to walk freely and flew away, the official said, adding that the person who picked up the duck had experience working on a farm.

"That was the craziest thing I've ever seen here," wide receiver Mike Evans said of the duck. "That was our good luck duck. I've never seen us block a punt and then we scored a touchdown. When the duck flew on the field, that was amazing."

Irving also agreed, saying he thought the animal's presence was a good omen.

"It just gives a hint that the Ducks are gonna win a national championship," Irving said.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs expressed disappointment that he missed the creature's appearance due to getting an IV.

"I was cramping up," Wirfs said. "I saw it on TV though. I missed the blocked punt. I missed the duck. I missed that. I was locking up."

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said the animal won't be getting a game ball.

"No," Bowles said laughing. "He held up the game. It could have been over 10 minutes early."

Two of the team's Washington Huskies alums -- tight end Devin Culp and wide receiver Jalen McMillan -- did not welcome the visitor, however, due to its assumed allegiances to their former Pac-12 and now Big Ten rival. The Ducks beat the Huskies 49-21 in this year's Cascade Clash en route to a 12-0 season.

"You know [tight ends] coach [Justin] Peelle's a Duck so he was making sure me and [former Washington tight end] Cade [Otton] knew it was a duck on the field that gave us good luck and not a Husky," said Culp, adding that it was his first time experiencing a wild animal's presence on the field during a game.

"I just thought it was funny. I was laughing the whole time, seeing the guy try to get him off the field or whatever," Culp said.

"I don't even like ducks," said McMillan, believing it was trying to steal the former Huskies' thunder, as Culp hauled in his first NFL reception and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka also played for the Huskies. "I wanted the duck off the field because it would have made the game worse for us. After the duck was gone, we played better."

McMillan said he appreciates Irving's contributions.

"Bucky, man, the way he approaches every day is something that I try to model -- just coming in early, and being intent with how I work, so Bucky is a great guy, a great player. I'm excited to have him here."

When it was suggested to McMillan that perhaps the duck was a fan of Irving's, a member of his entourage, McMillan laughed and said: "I hope. Not mine."