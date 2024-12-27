        <
          Concerning stat trends for 2024 NFL playoff bubble teams

          Baker Mayfield needs more help from his receivers in man coverage if the Buccaneers are going to win the NFC South and make the playoffs. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
          • Aaron Schatz, ESPN WriterDec 27, 2024, 11:45 AM
          No NFL team is without weaknesses. Even the best of the best in the playoff standings have areas which need improvement. However, flaws -- in degree and significance -- tend to be a bigger problem for teams that are on the playoff bubble. Every win matters, particularly down the stretch, but clubs don't want their biggest problems rearing their ugly heads in the most important games.

          There aren't many teams on the playoff bubble. Nine spots have already been clinched and six AFC teams have a 90% chance or better of making the playoffs, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). That leaves only six teams which FPI gives between a 15% and 90% chance of making the postseason. Let's look at those teams and pick one concerning trend each needs to fix if it hopes to make the postseason.

          Note: Rankings below do not include stats from Week 17 games.

          Los Angeles Rams