Open Extended Reactions

No NFL team is without weaknesses. Even the best of the best in the playoff standings have areas which need improvement. However, flaws -- in degree and significance -- tend to be a bigger problem for teams that are on the playoff bubble. Every win matters, particularly down the stretch, but clubs don't want their biggest problems rearing their ugly heads in the most important games.

There aren't many teams on the playoff bubble. Nine spots have already been clinched and six AFC teams have a 90% chance or better of making the playoffs, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). That leaves only six teams which FPI gives between a 15% and 90% chance of making the postseason. Let's look at those teams and pick one concerning trend each needs to fix if it hopes to make the postseason.

Note: Rankings below do not include stats from Week 17 games.

Jump to a team:

ATL | DEN | IND

LAR | SEA | TB