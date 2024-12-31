Amon-Ra St. Brown makes the catch from Jared Goff, then laterals it to an onrushing Jameson Williams for his second touchdown of the game for the Lions. (0:37)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Should he? Or shouldn't he?

Entering the "Monday Night Football" showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell weighed whether he should rest or play the starters.

After careful consideration, he decided to go with his top guys in a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game as the Lions escaped Levi's Stadium with a 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers while avoiding any major injuries.

"Yeah, it was on my mind, and I thought a lot about it. I thought about it leading up to the game, I thought about it last night," Campbell said. "I told the staff, but I ended up settling on the right thing to do was to play these guys because we owed it to the team.

"It was just one of those positions we were in. It's hard to say who you're going to sit and it's not fair to ask guys to play that hadn't been prepared to play," he said. "So, yeah, that was tough, and I think the biggest thing is there were things we wanted to do better than we did last week and we did. We cleaned a lot of things up offensively."

Campbell said the Lions were playing to win, although the game didn't have playoff implications. However, their pride was on the line after blowing a 17-point halftime lead to the same team last postseason to fall one game shy of reaching the Super Bowl.

That loss still stings for those who suffered a defeat that day.

"I really wanted that get-back," said Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who finished with two interceptions. "I feel like we came in here last year and they beat us, so I still had that chip on my shoulder from last year. Like they say in the media, this game didn't really mean much, but this game meant a lot. I feel like we were so close, and we came up short so the feeling just to come back out here to San Fran and come back and get a win. I know we started off slow on defense, but we were able to finish."

Lions quarterback Jared Goff agreed.

And in his California homecoming, he threw for 303 passing yards while completing 26-of-34 passes with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Campbell made it clear that the starters were playing so Goff entered with a mindset to compete, saying he "put [the thought of sitting out] to bed pretty early on in the week." He threw for three touchdowns for the seventh game this season, tying Matthew Stafford (2011) for the most in a season in Lions history.

"I'm sure that's tough for him, but I think that's the only way we know," Goff said of Campbell playing the starters. "It's just go and find a way to win and the team we were playing in San Francisco. This is what ended our season last year and there were a lot of guys on this team that were there last year that wanted to get one back on them, even though, in a lot of ways, it was meaningless for them and meaningless for us but they were prideful out there, too. They were trying to beat us as well and it was a fun game."

Detroit now prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday night with the NFC North Division title and the NFC's No. 1 seed on the line.

For Campbell, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Detroit is one of five teams since seeding began in 1975 that has never been a No. 1 seed, along with the Cardinals, Texans, Buccaneers, and Jets.

"This is what you're in it for, man. Ultimately, this is it," Campbell said. "I mean, you couldn't write a better scenario. You couldn't come up with this. The fact that both teams are sitting at 14-2 and it's for the division and the 1 seed. It just doesn't get any better than that. It's like this is fairytale stuff. And so, it speaks for itself. Our guys are excited."