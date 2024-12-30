Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will start Sunday's Week 18 game at the New England Patriots to keep his consecutive starts streak going but then soon after come off the field, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

The final regular-season game Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) has no playoff implications for the Bills (13-3) with the No. 2 seed in the AFC already clinched, so the game can serve as a bit of a bye week for some players. The Patriots would clinch the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft with a loss.

"One of the things that we know is very, very important to [Allen] is his consecutive starts streak, if you will, and it's important to him for a great reason," McDermott said. "He wants to be out there with his teammates and so he will be out there for a very, very short-lived amount of time and then he'll be off rather quickly there."

McDermott said that for the rest of the team, it will be a mix of normal starters and "some guys who we want to take a look at as well."

Since 2000, Allen has the 11th-longest start streak among quarterbacks and the longest active streak (Jared Goff, who will start a 51st straight on "Monday Night Football," is the next closest). Allen has started 104 consecutive games and has not missed a start since his rookie year despite dealing with a variety of injuries over the past six seasons.

Allen, 28, has led the Bills offense to the most points (509) and touchdowns (63) in franchise history. He has the fewest interceptions (six), fumbles (five) and sacks (14) -- behind an offensive line that is performing at a high level -- of his career.

"I'm not surprised by it. The conversation we had, it was rather brief, but it was the first thing that he shared was that that was important to him," McDermott said. "... He's been well decorated to this point and will continue to be well decorated as he moves forward and the honors he'll get and rightfully so. I think it's pretty cool when this type of stat, if you will, is one of the top things on his mind."

McDermott said he is hopeful that injured players such as safety Damar Hamlin (rib) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (rib) can return and get some playing time against the Patriots. As far as deciding the amount of participation for other players including potential records to be set, McDermott said they will be aware of all the circumstances.

"Some of these things are important from a team, organizational standpoint and then also for guys who have worked so hard ... to be just towing the line on some things at this point," McDermott said. "So, we're going to try and be aware of it and do the best we can, but at the end of the day, it's got to be about the team."