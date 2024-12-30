Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott reached the end of his opening statement following a 40-14 win over the New York Jets, he made a point to talk about one player who received a game ball.

"Josh Allen continues to show why he should be the MVP," McDermott said. "And it's great to see our offense do what they've been able to do here."

It's not the first time McDermott has touted his quarterback's level of play this year, but the endorsement comes at a time when the discussion around MVP at a peak.

With his three-touchdown performance against the Jets (2 passing, 1 rushing), Allen, 28, extended his NFL record of consecutive seasons with 40 or more rushing and passing touchdowns to five. Only the quarterback on the other sideline, Aaron Rodgers, has more such seasons (6) in a career.

"I don't know what more else he could do," right tackle Spencer Brown said. "That's consistency ... he does it with anybody that he gets his hands on. I mean, it's pretty clear-cut for me. And then now people are saying, 'Oh, it's a Charles Barkley MVP.' I'm like, 'Ah, he's the only player to ever do that.' ... It's not up to me. I don't vote. But 17 is the MVP for sure."

Sunday marked Allen's sixth game this season with two or more passing touchdowns and one or more rushing TDs, the most in a season in NFL history, per ESPN Research. Allen also tied Thurman Thomas' record for the most rushing touchdowns (65) in franchise history.

Allen's odds to win his first MVP award in his seventh season improved from -215 to start the day, per ESPN Bet, to -285 after the game, with Baltimore's Lamar Jackson behind him at +250.

"To hear the 'MVP' chants, he definitely deserves it for sure," wide receiver Amari Cooper said. "He's been putting it together. I think he put a stamp on it today."

Those chants echoed around the stadium throughout the day, including when Allen took the field for the Bills' first drive. Allen finished the game completing 16 of 27 passes for 182 yards, in addition to five carries for 17 yards.

After a slower start for the offense in the first half -- a touchdown followed by a field goal and two punts -- the unit came alive on the second drive of the third quarter following an interception by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a tipped ball by defensive end Greg Rousseau. Five plays later, Allen put the ball up for Cooper on an impressive 30-yard touchdown.

"That's the type of quarterback he is," Cooper said. "He's going to give you an opportunity. Every quarterback isn't that way, for some reason. But, yeah, I am grateful for that. I just gotta continue to show that, 'Hey, I'll come down and make these plays.'"

Allen's other touchdown pass was to rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman, who jumped to make the grab in the end zone.

"It took this long? S---, he was MVP five games ago," Coleman said when asked about Allen being the front-runner. "But I'm biased."

"I don't know what more else he could do."

The offense scored touchdowns on four straight possessions, with each drive taking five plays or fewer, in part thanks to defensive turnovers -- three on the day -- and special teams. The stretch ended with practice squad wide receiver Tyrell Shavers' first career catch and touchdown once most starters were out in the fourth quarter. He was the 13th player to catch a touchdown this season for the Bills, tied for the most in a season by any team.

The Bills (13-3) finished off the regular season undefeated at home for the third time in franchise history (1988, 1990), and the offensive powerhouse Allen has led this year has the most points scored (59) and touchdowns (63) in franchise history.

"I don't like to make comparisons; I played with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford. Those guys are special in their own right," defensive end Von Miller said. "But this year, Josh is just doing something totally different and he's not forcing it, he's not trying too hard, he's not looking for it, it's just him."

The win clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC for the Bills, meaning that resting Allen and some of the other starters for next week's regular-season finale at New England is being considered and will be discussed, according to McDermott.

"At the end of the day, Josh Allen is the MVP," McDermott said. "I've been around this league long enough to know to see MVP every year for many years. And what he has done on this team and this organization in this community -- and no offense to anybody else -- but I've got a hard time believing that someone's done more. I really believe that."