ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills offense capitalized on an Aaron Rodgers interception with an impressive 30-yard throw from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Amari Cooper to extend the Bills' lead to 19-0 in the third quarter on Sunday.

On second-and-13, Allen stepped back in the pocket before launching the ball into the end zone with Cooper making a leaping catch. He hit the ground hard but held on to the football. Cooper was slow to get up after the play and was later evaluated for a head injury and cleared.

The catch was Cooper's second touchdown as a Bill and first since his initial game as a Bill on Oct. 20. He also reached 10,000 career receiving yards on the drive.

The touchdown marked Allen's 43rd game with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown, 17 more the next closest player (Jalen Hurts, 26) since Allen entered the league in 2018. He also has 46 games with a passing and rushing touchdown, including playoffs, tying Cam Newton for the most in NFL history.