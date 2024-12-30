The Commanders beat the Falcons in overtime after Jayden Daniels throws a pass to Zach Ertz, who holds onto the ball in the end zone for the Washington win. (0:23)

With 2024 winding down, the time to troll in the regular season is running out. But at least one team made sure to make the most of its opportunity.

The Washington Commanders clinched their first playoff berth since 2020 with a 30-24 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington had a 24-17 lead with 4:32 remaining in the game. But, Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the team down the field for a game-tying touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts with 1:19 left. Neither team could win it in regular, sending it to overtime. The Commanders got the ball first and never gave it up -- quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with tight end Zach Ertz on a two-yard touchdown to win the game.

The big win came with a festive troll aimed at the Falcons of Kenny Smith pushing Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree.

Here are the top trolls from Week 17.

The Buffalo Bills handled the New York Jets to sweep the season series.

Buffalo forced three turnovers as New York committed a whopping 16 penalties for 120 yards. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for a score. The Jets were down 40-0 before quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who replaced Aaron Rodgers, threw two late touchdowns.

In the midst of the college football bowl season, Buffalo opted to edit a viral video from the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

It has been an underwhelming season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but half of their four wins have come against the same opponent -- the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns, completing a season sweep. It's just the fourth time Jacksonville has swept Tennessee, per ESPN Research.

That marked prompted two posts from the Jaguars, one of which highlighted rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. -- who had a touchdown reception -- executing the "too small" celebration.

It's never too late to find winning ways in the season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are doing exactly that. They've won two consecutive games for the first time this year after defeating the New Orleans Saints.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense picked off Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler twice. Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers had seven receptions for 77 yards, setting the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in a season.

The Raiders had a jazz-themed troll after the win.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Facing a four-point deficit, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw a costly interception on the goal line, clinching the Rams' victory. Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams scored the lone touchdown of the game -- a 1-yard rush in the first quarter.

The Rams had a neat graphic of quarterback Matthew Stafford looking away with a cardinal locked in a cage.

In the midst of a playoff push, the Cincinnati Bengals earned a much-needed win over the Denver Broncos in a wild game.

Cincinnati clinched the victory after quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for a touchdown late in overtime. Burrow threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns. Broncos signal-caller Bo Nix had 219 passing yards and three touchdowns plus an interception.

The Bengals poked fun at the Broncos' namesake with a wooden figurine broken by a Bengal tiger.

In the final "Thursday Night Football" game of the season, the Seattle Seahawks came out victorious against the Chicago Bears.

The nine combined points were the fewest in any game this season and marked the first game in 2024 without a point in the second half. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 160 yards, while Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had 122 passing yards and an interception.

Seattle made notice of that victory-clinching turnover in its postgame troll, placing cornerback Coby Bryant -- who made the play -- on the city's cloud gate sculpture. They made a reference to the sculpture's "Bean" nickname and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's middle name. The Seahawks also posted a holiday-themed graphic.