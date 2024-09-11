Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will be without multiple defensive contributors after they placed four players on injured reserve Wednesday, including starting safety Juan Thornhill.

Also placed on IR were linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Tony Fields II and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II.

The designation will sideline each player for at least the next four games.

Also Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski ruled tight end David Njoku out for Sunday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski had said earlier this week that Njoku was considered week-to-week with an ankle injury he sustained in Cleveland's season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Diabate and Fields left Cleveland's 33-17 loss to the Cowboys because of hip and ankle injuries, respectively. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday said they, as well as Hurst (ankle), were week-to-week. The Browns on Wednesday said Thornhill, who played all but three defensive snaps in the 33-17 loss Sunday, sustained a calf injury.

To fill the open spots on the 53-man roster, Cleveland signed three players from their practice squad -- wide receiver David Bell, cornerback Mike Ford Jr. and defensive tackle Sam Kamara -- and signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson from the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.

The Browns also signed defensive tackle Siaki Ika, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Luiji Vilain to the practice squad.

Cleveland faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday.