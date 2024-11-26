Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs' expectations for offensive tackle D.J. Humphries are simple, according to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

"To play the way that he's been playing his entire career," Nagy said of Humphries, who signed his contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday and was expected to practice with the team for the first time.

Humphries, a first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, played eight seasons with Arizona -- all as a starter-- and was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Humphries, who turns 31 in December, tore his ACL late last season for the Cardinals and hasn't played this season. His father, also named D.J., was once a teammate of Nagy's in the Arena League.

The Chiefs are hoping Humphries can soon take over as their starting left tackle. The position has been shared this season by Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia, but both players have struggled.

Nagy wasn't certain when Humphries would be ready to play.

"With any player that comes off an injury or that comes to a new team on top of that, it's going to take some time," Nagy said. "And I think you want to make sure that you're making the best judgment for not just the team but for the player too so they can excel.

"He's excited to get in here and just kind of learn what we do and how we do things and be a part of it. ... He's experienced so he wants to be able to help out in any way possible, but there'll be some time involved."