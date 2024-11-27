Open Extended Reactions

We're rolling into Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. They've been making calls around the league all week long to get the newest information. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

How are the tightest division races shaping up, and who could emerge? Have Bryce Young and/or Anthony Richardson played well enough to stick with their current teams in 2025? Who are other interesting quarterbacks who potentially will be available in the offseason? And as the coaching carousel begins to heat up, what are the chances Bill Belichick lands a job for next season?

It's all here, as our insiders answer big questions and empty their reporters' notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 13.

Which division race will end up being the closest, and who will win it?