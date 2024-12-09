        <
          Mahomes connects with Hopkins for TD to extend Chiefs lead

          • Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff WriterDec 9, 2024, 02:53 AM
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs took a 13-0 lead late in the first half on the game's first touchdown, a 9-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins caught the ball just short of a touchdown with his back to the goal line and went backward into the end zone for the score.

          Earlier, the Chiefs took a 6-0 lead on two field goals from Matthew Wright.