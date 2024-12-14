Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The season for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is over.

Diggs will need surgery on his left knee and will be placed on injured reserve, according to a source. The issue is not related to the torn anterior cruciate ligament he tore in practice last year before the Cowboys' third game, the sources said, but it will require a lengthy rehab.

Diggs played 11 games this season and was 44 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

He was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game but was downgraded to out and did not make the trip to Charlotte.

Fox Sports was the first to report Diggs' need for surgery.

He is the fifth former Pro Bowler to be placed on injured reserve this year by the Cowboys, joining Dak Prescott (hamstring avulsion), Zack Martin (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and DaRon Bland (foot). Micah Parsons missed four games with a high ankle sprain but was not placed on injured reserve. Bland has since returned from IR but it's not clear whether Lawrence, who is in the final year of his contract, will play again this season since the Cowboys have yet to open his practice window.

Diggs' $9 million base salary in 2025 becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year. He is set to count $14.25 million against the salary cap next season.

Diggs was able to return for the season opener from the torn ACL and had an interception in his first game back against the Cleveland Browns. He was troubled by calf, groin and knee injuries at different points this season.

He played in 71 snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the previous two games against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

Last Thursday, Diggs said, "I felt OK. Just dealing with the same issue as I was before but other than that, I was just fighting through it and pushing."

The Cowboys had their top three cornerbacks - Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Bland - play just one game together because of injury. Bland missed the first 10 games with foot surgery. Lewis missed one game with a neck issue.