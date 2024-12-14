Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 15! The fantasy playoffs have arrived and the real NFL playoffs are at our doorstep, with a number of teams still vying for postseason positioning.

This week, Liz Loza and I are going to do our best to give you all the info you need to put a little extra holiday money in your pocket.

So let's get after it with our Week 15 Props that Pop! -- Daniel Dopp

Quarterback props

Bryce Young OVER 19.5 completed passes (Even)

Loza: Young is by no means an efficient passer, but his completion percentage has improved since being reinstalled as the team's starter in Week 8. The second-year signal-caller has additionally managed at least 19 completions for three straight games since the Carolina Panthers' Week 11 bye. In fact, he recorded exactly 19 completions while facing a stout Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the fifth-lowest completion percentage thus far in 2024.

Young's odds of improving on that total are high, given this week's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas' secondary got Trevon Diggs back last Monday, but the defense simultaneously lost emerging star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. The compromised pass rush figures to work in Young's favor.

Kyler Murray OVER 224.5 passing yards (-110) and Michael Wilson OVER 34.5 receiving yards (-105)

Loza: Murray has been frustratingly boom or bust all season, falling under 215 passing yards in seven games while going over 250 passing yards in six games. However, his numbers have improved as the schedule has softened down the stretch. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has gone over the above line for four consecutive efforts, averaging 267 passing yards per game since Week 10. He figures to post similar numbers versus a banged-up New England Patriots defense that has given up 7.4 yards per attempt and generated the sixth-fewest sacks on the season (27).

And Wilson deserves praise after emerging as Arizona's No. 2 WR. The Stanford product ranks second on the team in routes run and touchdowns scored, having gone over 50 receiving yards in three straight games. With Marvin Harrison Jr. likely to be shadowed by Christian Gonzalez, Wilson should benefit from softer coverage. The Patriots have allowed an average of 227 receiving yards per game.

Running back props

Chuba Hubbard OVER 99.5 rushing + receiving yards

Dopp: Chuba had been splitting time with Jonathon Brooks over the past couple of weeks, but that won't be the case heading into Week 15, as Brooks was sadly placed back on injured reserve with another torn ACL. Here's hoping Brooks can come back stronger than ever in 2025. But for now, let's focus on the volume that Hubbard is going to see against the Cowboys. Hubbard and Adam Thielen are basically THE Carolina offense at this point.

Hubbard's volume is wild, and his production has more often than not followed suit. Don't let some of his early-season numbers convince you this prop isn't achievable. The Panthers are playing so much better over the past five weeks than they were earlier in the season, and Hubbard has been a big part of that, posting two games over 100 total yards over the past four. Keep in mind, Brooks was splitting time with Hubbard over two of those games, which won't be a thing moving forward.

Rico Dowdle OVER 17.5 rush attempts (-135)

Dopp: Dowdle has seen his rushing volume boom over the past three weeks. He averaged 12.5 carries per game through nine weeks, but over the past three weeks he has seen those numbers increase to 19, 22 and 18. Now he's taking on a Panthers team that has seen running backs carry the ball 445 times, MOST in the NFL. Carolina also has allowed the most rushing yards and second-most rushing touchdowns this season.

And to reiterate how much volume he's getting, literally just about nobody else touches the ball in the Cowboys' backfield. Since Week 12, Dowdle has 59 carries. Ezekiel Elliott has six, and Hunter Luepke has three. Dowdle will get the majority of the workload in this Week 15 showdown.

Wide receiver props

Adam Thielen OVER 49.5 receiving yards (-130)

Dopp: Thielen has been on a tear over the past two weeks, turning 21 targets into 17 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown. His veteran presence has been huge for second-year quarterback Bryce Young, and I'm expecting that connection to continue in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Not only has Thielen hit this line in three straight games, but the Cowboys have allowed 17 different wide receivers to hit this mark so far this season. In fact, they've allowed seven wideouts to reach this number since Week 10 alone, indicating that this defense hasn't gotten much better as the season has moved along.

If you wanted to get frisky, you could also parlay this with Thielen's total reception line of 5+ catches, which currently comes in at +115. Given Thielen's recent volume and Young's penchant for finding the old man, you might consider taking this bet. It's my favorite of the slate.

Keenan Allen OVER 4.5 receptions (-125) and OVER 49.5 receiving yards (-125)

Loza: Allen's production has spiked since Thomas Brown took over the Chicago Bears' playcalling duties, averaging 5.6 catches and 63 receiving yards per game over his past three outings. Ironically, Allen's season-best stat line came versus the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 12. In that effort, Allen converted 9 of 15 targets for 86 yards and a score.

It's unlikely he'll draw double-digit targets this go-around, but it is worth noting that the vet's target share has jumped over the back half of the season, clearing 90% in five of seven games. Additionally, the Vikings' secondary remains generous, having allowed the most catches (193) and the most receiving yards to opposing WRs (2,501) over the course of 2024. Allen figures to flirt with at least five grabs and around 55 receiving yards in Week 15.

