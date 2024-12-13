        <
          NFL best bets for Week 15: Picks, props and more for the weekend

          Russell Wilson won't have the services of George Pickens on Sunday against the Eagles. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
          • Ben Solak, ESPNDec 13, 2024, 01:28 PM
              Ben Solak joined ESPN in 2024 as a national NFL analyst. He previously covered the NFL at The Ringer, Bleeding Green Nation and The Draft Network.

          Welcome to Week 15. There are no more byes the rest of the way, so make sure the fridge is full and the seat is cozy when you plop down this Sunday -- you're not going to want to get up from seven games in the early window and five in the late window (four of which are excellent matchups with big playoff implications).

          Below are my favorite bets for the upcoming weekend of NFL action, with a teaser and same-game parlay to boot.

          All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

          Jump to:
          Game picks | Props | Teaser and SGP

          Game picks

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles UNDER 43.5 total points (-120)