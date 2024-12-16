Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin is "optimistic" about the availability of Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt against the Ravens on Saturday.

Watt exited the loss to the Eagles late in the fourth quarter with a low ankle injury after recording two sacks and a forced fumble.

Tomlin said Monday that Watt was walking around "rather comfortably" in the facility earlier in the day.

Watt, who said he rolled his ankle, told reporters X-rays were negative, adding he was in "wait-and-see" mode for Saturday's game in Baltimore.

Tomlin said Monday the "door is ajar" for not only Watt, but also safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring), George Pickens (hamstring), Larry Ogunjobi (groin), Justin Fields (abdomen) and Donte Jackson (back) to play in the Week 16 game.

"We'll formulate a plan for having increased participation from those guys over the course of the week," Tomlin said.

Though the Steelers are playing games against the Ravens and Chiefs in a 10-day span, Tomlin said the tight schedule will not affect decisions about injured players and their availability.

"We're playing for division title this week," he said. "Those that are healthy will play."