If the Detroit Lions reach the Super Bowl, star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson could be joining them on the field in New Orleans.

Hutchinson said he's eyeing a February return after undergoing surgery in October to repair his fractured tibia and fibula.

"I'm at that mark and I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," Hutchinson told "The Squeeze" podcast. "I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I'm like, 'You guys just got to get there and I promise you I'm going to be back.'"

A clip of Hutchinson's appearing on the podcast aired on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday when "The Squeeze" co-host Taylor Lautner was a guest of the show.

Hutchinson admitted that even his mother questioned whether he could actually return, but he said, "there's no other way." He has been spotted at recent Lions home games at Ford Field from a suite with his leg being propped up.

After a strong start to the season, in which he established himself as an early front-runner for the Defensive Player of the Year award, he injured his left leg on a play in which he was sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during a Week 6 Lions victory.

Hutchinson's leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down.

Detroit has continued to endure major injuries. Following Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, running back David Montgomery (sprained MCL) and starting defensive tackle McNeill (torn ACL) were ruled out for the season.

Starting cornerback Carlton Davis III also sustained a fractured jaw in the loss, and cornerback Khalil Dorsey is out with a season-ending ankle injury. Entering Sunday's game against the Bills, Detroit's defense already had 13 defensive players on the injured reserve list.

However, Lions coach Dan Campbell isn't allowing the injuries to derail their focus. He said the team will continue to fight for a No. 1 seed because they "owe it to them to finish this thing out."

"What happens is, you get used to eating filet and I'm talking all of us. And everything's good, life's good but you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your molded bread," Campbell told the "Costa & Jansen with Heather" show on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning. "And it was just fine, and it gave you everything you needed and sometimes you've got to get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are, and we'll do that.

"So, we've got a bad taste in our mouth, we got kicked around the other day. We lost a few guys, and you know what? It's exactly what we needed," he said. "This is exactly what we needed. So, we're gonna bounce back, we're gonna respond. We've got guys who are gonna have an unbelievable opportunity here and we will play the game any way needed to win."