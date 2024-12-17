Dan Campbell is fired up when describing how his team needs to bounce back after their loss to the Bills. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Contrary to near-unanimous NFL coaching opinion, maybe there is such a thing as a good loss.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was open to considering the merit of a quality defeat based largely on the timing of a 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday that snapped an 11-game winning streak.

"What happens is, you get used to eating filet. And I'm talking all of us. And everything's good. Life's good, you know?" Campbell told Detroit radio station 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. "But you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your f---ing molded bread. And it was just fine. And it gave you everything you needed. And sometimes you gotta get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are. And we'll do that."

"What happens is, you get used to eating filet. And I'm talking all of us. And everything's good. Life's good, you know? But you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your f---ing molded bread. And it was just fine. And it gave you everything you needed. And sometimes you gotta get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are." Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions coach

Running back David Montgomery, cornerback Carlton Davis III and defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered season-ending injuries against the Bills. Campbell said Davis, who broke his jaw and required surgery, might be a candidate to return in the postseason, but any timeline would be determined during his active recovery.

"And so, we got bad tastes in our mouth, we got kicked around the other day. We lost a few guys. And you know what? It's exactly what we needed," Campbell said. "This is exactly what we needed. So we're going to bounce back. We're going to respond. We got guys who are about to have an unbelievable opportunity here. And we will play the game any way needed to win.

"We still got a good offense. We got plenty of defensive players. I can go rattle them off right now. We're gonna put the best 11 on the field. We're gonna freakin' cut it loose, We're gonna play with our special teams. And I don't give a crap if we have to win by one point for the rest of the year, that's what we're gonna do. And I'm gonna be happy about it. We come out of the game with 50 yards of total offense and we win by one, you're gonna see smiles on my face, I promise you. If it's the other way defensively, we give up 700 yards and we win by one point, you're gonna see a f---ing smile from my ear to ear. I promise you."

The Lions (12-2) visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the rematch of a Thanksgiving Day game likely to be remembered for a long time in both cities. The Bears currently are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak that includes the 23-20 holiday setback at Ford Field that resulted in the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Detroit clinched a playoff spot and can still finish first in the NFC to receive a bye and home-field advantage. The Lions travel to San Francisco for a Monday night game on Dec. 30 before what could be a trophy game deciding the North division when the Minnesota Vikings visit Ford Field in Week 18.

Campbell said there is no proxy for the hard-nosed, red zone machine Montgomery sitting on the practice squad with the Lions or elsewhere.

But Detroit might have trained reinforcements at cornerback in the near future. Ifeatu Melifonwu hasn't played this season because of an Achilles injury and a broken finger, but Campbell implied his return-to-practice window would open this week. Rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. remains sidelined by a hamstring injury, and his return, while not this week at Chicago, could be near.

Star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had surgery in October to repair his fractured tibia and fibula, said he could return if the Lions reach the Super Bowl.

"We're gonna find a way," Campbell said. "And we're gonna get it done."