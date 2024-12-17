Stephen A. Smith is critical of Kirk Cousins after another lackluster performance in the Falcons' win against the Raiders. (1:00)

Stephen A.: This will be Kirk Cousins' last year in Atlanta (1:00)

Open Extended Reactions

The Week 17 game featuring rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders against the visiting Atlanta Falcons has been flexed by the NFL to "Sunday Night Football" on Dec. 29.

The Commanders (9-5) have won two games in a row and are close to clinching the first playoff appearance in franchise history since the Washington Football Team lost in the wild-card round in 2020.

The Falcons (7-7) trail the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) by one game for the division lead.

That game, which will be broadcast on NBC, replaces the previously scheduled contest between the visiting Miami Dolphins (6-8) and Cleveland Browns (3-11). The Dolphins and Browns will now play at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday on CBS.

Also on Tuesday, the NFL announced the schedule for the Week 17 games to be played on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) will kick off the festivities with a visit to the New England Patriots (3-11) at 1 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Denver Broncos (9-5) will visit the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Arizona Cardinals (7-7) will challenge the host Los Angeles Rams (8-6) in a key NFC West clash at 8 p.m. ET in Inglewood, California.