The NFL is a "next man up" league. By extension, your fantasy football league is as well. You acquired your team during the draft, but it's the moves you make as the season -- and now as the post-season unfolds -- that ultimately decide whether you're winning that crown or simply ready to start planning for next season. As always, every week we help you identify the players available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues whose value has taken a turn for the better and should be added to your roster as starters or as smart stashes for your bench.

For most leagues, the fantasy playoffs kicked off in Week 15. Whether you're chasing a championship or just trying to avoid a last-place punishment that could go viral, I'm here to help.

We saw some huge performances on Sunday that had fantasy managers either celebrating or cursing their luck. Davante Adams, Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Evans, Lamar Jackson, and Brian Thomas Jr. all scored at least 32 fantasy points. On the flip side, two of the top running backs in fantasy, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, didn't quite live up to expectations.

There were also a few injuries that could impact fantasy teams moving forward. One is Patrick Mahomes who is currently listed as week-to-week due to an ankle injury. While Mahomes hasn't been a fantasy juggernaut this season, averaging just 16.7 points per game, he was still started in 68.1% of leagues. His absence would definitely be a blow to the Kansas City Chiefs offense and their fantasy-relevant players.

With David Montgomery not around to carry the RB load for the Lions, Craig Reynolds may have to jump in and help the team out a bit.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions got some bad news on Monday. After suffering a sprained MCL on Sunday, David Montgomery will be out indefinitely -- and potentially for the remainder of the 2024 season. Certainly, Jahmyr Gibbs will likely get the bulk of Detroit backfield touches going forward, but he's already pretty much universally rostered.

Enter Craig Reynolds (0.2% rostered), who is now on the fantasy radar after this news. With Montgomery averaging 15.8 touches per game, Reynolds could step in behind a Detroit offensive line that ranks 13th in run block win rate. The Lions, who are currently tied for the fourth-most rushing attempts per game, rely heavily on their backs. It's a good time to stash Reynolds.

We'll get to some more RB options below. First up, though, for those looking to pivot from Mahomes, let's talk about some key QB pickups for the rest of the season.

Next QBs up

Aaron Rodgers' Week 15 fantasy recap

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (43.8% rostered in ESPN leagues): Rodgers delivered a season-high 30.0 fantasy points on Sunday against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the most QB fantasy points. Now he'll get the Rams, Bills and Dolphins to close out the season -- all favorable matchups. With receivers like Adams and Garrett Wilson, who combined for 57.4 points in Week 15, Rodgers is set up for a strong finish.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (39.4%): Stafford struggled last Thursday with just 8.2 fantasy points against the 49ers, but poor weather was a huge factor. Let's not forget he has Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp as his top targets, which helped the QB to score 19-plus fantasy points in two of his previous three games. With upcoming matchups against the Jets, Cardinals, and Seahawks -- two of those at home -- Stafford is in a great spot for the remainder of the season.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (44.8%): Monday night was rough for Williams, who managed just 9.9 fantasy points against the Vikings -- a big drop from the 26.9 he scored against them in Week 12. The Bears' league-high 58 sacks allowed, combined with a Vikings' defensive front that ranks third in pass rush win rate and Williams' tendency to hold onto the ball all resulted in disaster. The Bears will face the Lions in Week 16 -- a team Williams torched for 26.1 points in Week 13. That will be followed by decent matchups against the Seahawks and Packers to close out the season. While, I'm no longer as bullish on him as I was 24 hours ago, Williams is still a quarterback to consider in deeper formats.

Next RBs up

Sincere McCormick is moving ahead of the rest of RB waiver wire options.

Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders (32.6%): McCormick entered Monday night's game against the Falcons on an upward trend, with increases in snaps, carries, and rushing yards since his Week 12 debut after spending years on the practice squad and IR. Even with Alexander Mattison back, head coach Antonio Pierce named McCormick the starter, and he played on 14 of the Raiders' first 17 snaps against the Falcons, stockpiling seven carries and two receptions. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was ruled out after halftime. If the injury is minor, McCormick has league-winning potential with favorable matchups against the Jaguars, Saints, and Chargers still ahead of him.

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns (32.4%): Nick Chubb suffered a broken foot early in the third quarter on Sunday against the Chiefs, and he'll now miss the rest of the season. Ford finished the game with nine touches, resulting in 18.4 fantasy points. Ford had been handling the passing-down work in the backfield while Chubb took care of the early downs. D'Onta Foreman, who was a healthy scratch, could step up to fill the void for the remainder of the year. However, Ford has been productive whenever he's gotten consistent touches, and the Browns would be wise to lean on him.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints (8.0%): Alvin Kamara went down with a groin injury in the second half against the Commanders on Sunday and didn't return. In his absence, Miller stepped up with nine carries for 46 yards, while Jamaal Williams didn't see any action. With the Saints sitting at 5-9, there's no rush to get Kamara back on the field. This could set up the rookie RB to be the featured back -- and fantasy difference-maker -- for the rest of the season, especially with a favorable schedule ahead versus the Packers, Raiders, and Buccaneers.

Next WRs up

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (40.4%): Doubs finished with 19 fantasy points on Sunday night against the Seahawks, thanks to his two receiving touchdowns. He's also leading all Packers' pass-catchers in routes per game, averaging 5.2 targets and 10.3 fantasy points this season. Looking ahead, the Packers have two favorable matchups-against the Saints and Vikings, both of which rank in the top eight most generous defenses in terms of WR fantasy points allowed. It makes Doubs a great pickup.

Jalen McMillan

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10.2%): McMillan had just 36.5 fantasy points over his first eight games this season. Over the last two weeks he more than doubled that output, with a total of 40.4 fantasy points. What's interesting is that McMillan and Mike Evans have run the same number of routes during that span, with Evans holding only a 16-13 lead in targets. Over the next three weeks, the Buccaneers face the Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints. Dallas and New Orleans are both among the top 10 best matchups for wideouts to score fantasy points. The rookie is someone you should be looking to add, especially in deeper leagues.

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers (1.4%): Coker made his return on Sunday against the Cowboys after having missed three weeks due to a quadriceps injury. He caught a long touchdown, finishing with six targets and 21.0 fantasy points. However, Adam Thielen finished with more targets and receptions. This was the first game in which both were active together. However, with Xavier Legette dealing with a groin injury, Coker could see even more targets going forward. He has two favorable matchups ahead against the Cardinals and Buccaneers.

Next TE up

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (2.0%): Strange stepped up as the Jaguars' clear TE starter on Sunday against the Jets with Evan Engram out for the season due to a shoulder injury. He finished with a season-high 12 targets and 18.3 fantasy points. This was not a huge surprise, given how well Strange played earlier this season when filling in for Engram. He's a solid option if you need a tight end, especially with upcoming matchups against the Raiders (who sit fourth in terms of the most TE fantasy points allowed), followed by the Titans in Week 17 and the Colts (who sit fifth) in Week 18.